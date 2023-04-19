Rye Flour Market Is Expected to Reach $46.40 million by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 2.2% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rye Flour Market Was Valued At $38.99 million In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand $46.40 million By 2030 at a CAGR Of 2.2% From 2022 To 2030.Key factors driving the growth of this market include the Higher concentrations of free proline, an amino acid that is important for making proteins, the rye flour industry is boosted by rising fitness and wellness trends, Increased usage in bakery items.

Rye is a rich source of fiber, which increases its use in households and businesses to meet nutritional requirements. Gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts utilize rye flour because it promotes weight loss. The water-binding capacity of rye fibers is extremely high. Additionally, rye flour can be used in hair and skin care products. Magnesium, zinc, iron, and calcium are minerals that prevent premature aging and strengthen and smooth hair. Rye flour is effective for smoothing out wrinkles and spots. As a result, these properties are anticipated to increase rye flour's demand in the personal care industry, thereby propelling the market's expansion.

Request sample copy of report Rye Flour Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Reports By Type Outlook (Organic Rye flour, Regular Rye flour), By Application Outlook (Online sales ,Supermarkets and hypermarkets ,Convenience stores ,Stores that specialize in food and drinks,Others), By Region and Forecasts, 2023 - 2030 . published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

By product, the market is divided into Organic Rye Flour and Regular Rye Flour. Organic Rye Flour is expected to grow due to rising consumer awareness of natural and new food safety standards for health and well-being, as well as rising consumer expenditure on organic farm food.

Application Outlook:

According to Application, the market is segmented into Online Sales, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food and Beverage Specialty Stores, and Others. It is anticipated that the Online Sales segment will develop due to the accelerated digitization of convenience stores and other traditional markets.

Regional Analysis:

The North America region is projected to grow significantly in the global rye flour market during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

According to the report, Due to the increasing influence of western culture on the demand for high protein and nutrient foods, this growth in processed foods in Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute to a high CAGR over the forecast period. In addition, as the world's largest producer of rye, Europe is anticipated to experience a significant increase in demand for rye flour.

Due to its high product efficiency awareness and demand for premium goods, the North American region has dominated the global market.

It is essential to take into account the specific local factors when analysing the Rye Flour Market in each region, as market conditions and trends can vary significantly from region to region and even from country to country.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/220



Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 2.2% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $46.40 million By Type Organic Rye Flour

Regular Rye Flour By Application Online sales

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Stores that specialize in food and drinks

Others By Companies Dobeles Dzirnavnieks

Shipton Mill

Hodgson Mill

Doves Farm

Bob's Red Mill

Milanese

Arrowhead Mills

FWP Matthews

Odlums

Great River

Quaker

NuNaturals

King Arthur Flour

EDME Food Ingredients

King Arthur flour Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

There are a number of challenges that could slow the expansion of the global Rye Flour Market. Among the most important constraints are:

Increased nutrition awareness among individuals: Increasingly conscious of the products they purchase, consumers want to know the nutritional value of their baked goods and are seeking for healthier alternatives. This is problematic for the unorganized sector, as their limited resources prevent them from stating the nutrients precisely.

varying standards around the world: Complying with stringent regulations and varying standards across the globe, increasing competition, the rate of inflation expected to remain above the upper band in key nations over the short term, and fluctuating raw material prices are some of the Rye Flour market restraints during the forecast period.

Opportunity Analysis:

A number of promising new avenues for development and expansion exist in the international Rye Flour Market. Consider a few of the most promising prospects:

Lifestyle changes: Changes in lifestyle have led to the global expansion of convenience goods, a category dominated by bakery items. Bakers are aware that rye flour can be utilized as an effective organic dough conditioner. Consequently, the demand for rye flour has increased, particularly for premium bakery goods. During the forecast period, this is likely to create opportunities for global bakery industry leaders.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Dobeles Dzirnavnieks

Shipton Mill

Hodgson Mill

Doves Farm

Bob's Red Mill

Milanese

Arrowhead Mills

FWP Matthews

Odlums

Great River

Quaker

NuNaturals

King Arthur Flour

EDME Food Ingredients

King Arthur flour

By Type

Organic Rye Flour

Regular Rye Flour

By Application

Online sales

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Stores that specialize in food and drinks

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market - The Gluten-Free Pizza Crust Market size is projected to be valued at US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to witness growth at 7% CAGR between 2022 and 2030.

The Gluten-Free Pizza Crust Market size is projected to be valued at US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to witness growth at 7% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. The global Refining Additive market - The Global Refining Additive market size was USD 8.62 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 12.87 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

- The Global Refining Additive market size was USD 8.62 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 12.87 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. Organic Milk Products Market - The global market for Organic Milk Products is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2022 and 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 215-297-4078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com