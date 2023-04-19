New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "4G Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320339/?utm_source=GNW





The global 4g services market will grow from $625 billion in 2022 to $585 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The 4g services market is expected to grow to $481.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of -4.8%.



The 4G services market consists of sales of wireless MAN-advanced, UMB,iBurst, and MBWA (IEEE 802.20) system, and Flash-OFDM. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



4G services are the fourth generation of mobile networking technology that provides services at a much faster speed than 3G services with optimum efficiency and are used in laptops, smartphones, routers, and wireless modems for communication.



The main types of technologies of 4G services are LTE-FDD (frequency division duplex), LTE-TDD (time division duplex), LTE- advance, WiMAX, and hspa+.LTE-FDD implies that downlink and uplink transmission take place in different, sufficiently separated, frequency bands, while TDD implies that downlink and uplink transmission take place in different, non-overlapping time slots.



The connection plans are pre-paid, post-paid, and broadband, and it is used by retail, corporate, and government or public sector which are used by various end users including retail, corporate, government or public sector, other end users.



Increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity is driving the 4G services market.The demand has been increasing significantly over the past few years due to an increase in the use of smart devices.



An increase in social media usage, online content activities, voice search/voice commands, smart home devices, games, and e-commerce is driving the demand for high-speed internet connectivity.For instance, almost 60% of the global population has access to the internet in 2020 and around 50% of the population used social media in mid-2020.



The increase in online activity drives the need to have high-speed connectivity, thereby increasing the potential of the 4G services market.



Telecom is a highly regulated industry that faces strict regulations and protocols.Moreover, regulations that are in place about very old phones are still applied to internet technology.



This makes the regulation irrelevant as technology has changed in the past 10 years.The ambiguity in the regulations makes it hard for the companies to evolve and implement any new technology that benefits the customers and increases the customer base.



These strict regulations that rarely benefit the technology, which has been evolving, restraints the 4G services market.



The machine-to-machine (M2M) and IoT infrastructure are a key trend in the 4G services market.Alternate telecommunications networks are set up primarily to support M2M / IoT, providing low-cost wireless M2M with faster data rates and low-cost equipment for low bandwidth data transmission.



Initiatives introduced by Weightless (U.S.) SIG and SigFox (Fr.) and others offer M2M / IoT solutions that integrate coverage, battery life, cost module, and operational simplicity, and claim to significantly boost established cellular networks. The technologies that exploit existing networks make the most sense, according to Sierra Wireless, and they see 4G / LTE as the technology of choice for M2M deployments. Sierra Wireless indicates that cellular connectivity will play a key role in the Internet of Things (IoT), and has been working with other hardware vendors and network carriers on the recently unveiled LTE-M (LTE for M2M) that offers low power consumption, easy deployment and interoperability, good security and mobility, low overall cost, and excellent coverage.



In January 2020, Samsung, a South Korea-based telecom operator acquired Tele World Solutions for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Samsung improves its 4G and 5G services and creates oppurtunities for developing enhanced services to the customers.



Tele World Solutions is a US-based company operating in 4G services. .



The regions covered in 4g services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the 4g services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The 4G services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides 4G services market statistics, including 4G services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a 4G services market share, detailed 4G services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the 4G services industry. This 4G services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320339/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________