Chembio Stockholders Urged to Tender Shares Before 6:00 P.M., New York City Time, on April 26, 2023

MEDFORD, N.Y., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today released the following letter to stockholders concerning the pending tender offer by Biosynex SA.



April 19, 2023

Fellow Chembio Stockholders,

We strongly urge you to tender your shares of common stock of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (“Chembio”) in the tender offer being made by Biosynex SA (“Biosynex”) and its affiliates. The tender offer is the first step in a proposed merger between Chembio and Biosynex. Biosynex has agreed to pay $0.45 per share in cash to each of our stockholders who tender their shares prior to the expiration of the tender offer. The tender offer expires at 6:00 p.m. New York City time on April 26, 2023.

Biosynex previously announced extensions of the tender offer until 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 28, 2023, and until 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 12, 2023. As of 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 12, 2023, approximately 17,738,529 shares had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn from the tender offer, representing approximately 48.3% of the shares then outstanding.

On April 13, 2023, Biosynex announced a third extension of the tender offer until 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 26, 2023. If less than a majority of the outstanding shares of Chembio common stock are tendered, the tender offer will not be completed and Chembio will not merge with Biosynex. Biosynex is not required to further extend the tender offer and may terminate the tender offer and the merger agreement if more than 50% of the outstanding shares are not validly tendered by 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 26, 2023.

Chembio management and the Board of Directors strongly support the tender offer and merger with Biosynex. We believe it is in the best interest of our stockholders and recommend that you tender your shares as soon as possible. We urge you to tender your shares today!

How to Tender Your Shares:

If you hold shares of Chembio common stock through a broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee, instruct such broker or other nominee to tender your shares. Please do so promptly to allow sufficient time to meet any broker processing deadlines before the tender offer expiration at 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 26, 2023. Do not wait until the tender offer expires to tender your shares.

Contact Information for Commonly Used Brokers:

Call TD Ameritrade at 888-723-8504, option 1

Call Fidelity at 800-343-3548

Call E-Trade at 1-800-387-2331

Contact Robinhood at https://robinhood.com/contact To participate, please include the stock symbol for the offer ( CEMI ) and the number of shares you’d like to participate with.



If your broker is not listed above, please contact your broker’s customer service department and ask to speak with Corporate Actions . From here, you should be directed to someone who can help you.



. From here, you should be directed to someone who can help you. Chembio stockholders who hold shares directly or in registered name can follow the instructions in the materials mailed to you.

Stockholders should contact the Information Agent, Alliance Advisors with any questions or to request documents and assistance at 866-620-7692 or email CEMI@allianceadvisors.com.



If you were unable to previously tender your shares due to processing deadlines from your broker, you may tender your shares during the extension period. Please act as soon as possible to ensure you can tender your shares on time. Chembio stockholders who have previously tendered their shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the tender offer.

On behalf of myself, the executive team and the Board of Directors, we strongly support the merger with Biosynex. We ask our stockholders to show their support for the merger between Chembio and Biosynex by tendering their shares by April 26, 2023 as outlined above. Thank you for your continued support of Chembio.

Sincerely,

Richard L. Eberly

President and Chief Executive Officer

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing point-of-care tests used to detect and diagnose infectious diseases, including sexually transmitted disease, insect vector and tropical disease, COVID-19 and other viral and bacterial infections, enabling expedited treatment. Coupled with Chembio's extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio's products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com .

