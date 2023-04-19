Infinidat Builds on Strong 2022 Growth with a Record-Setting First Quarter 2023

WALTHAM, Mass., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company achieved record revenue and bookings in Q1 2023, with 59% year-over-year growth in bookings. These results build on the growth and momentum the company achieved in 2022, when Infinidat delivered double-digit growth and profitable, cashflow-positive operating results.



“Infinidat achieved record results and one of our highest growth rates in Q1 2023, extending the trajectory of very strong growth and execution we achieved in 2021 and 2022,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “The compelling financial advantages and unmatched technical value of our storage solutions are resonating powerfully in today’s enterprise IT environments contending with budget constraints, demanding SLAs, cyber resilience concerns, and operational complexities and uncertainties.”

Given the current turbulence of the world economy and with enterprise IT spending under more scrutiny to deliver greater business value, Infinidat’s solutions, as documented in an IDC Business Value White Paper, reduce CAPEX and OPEX costs to provide an 11-month payback, an average savings per PB of $167,000, and 51% more efficient storage management. Infinidat is able to provide this economic value, while still ensuring high performance, 100% availability, scalability, and cyber resilience – all with guaranteed SLAs. Additionally, Infinidat’s technology allows enterprises to modernize their storage infrastructure and consolidate workloads, so IT decision-makers can obtain rapid payback and a compelling ROI with the adoption and expanded use of Infinidat’s enterprise storage solutions.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

