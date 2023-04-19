Tricolor Names Regina Montoya as Executive Director of the Newly Formed Tricolor Foundation

DALLAS, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricolor today announced it has named Regina Montoya as Executive Director of the Tricolor Foundation. Montoya is a Harvard-trained attorney, a former award-winning television commentator and nonprofit leader well-known for her work within the Hispanic community in the United States.



Tricolor Foundation is a nonprofit organization created to expand upon Tricolor’s mission supporting financially underserved Hispanics. By leveraging the Tricolor brand and geographic footprint throughout the Western United States, the Foundation emphasizes the improvement of financial literacy, life skills and enrollment rates in higher education.

“We’re extremely honored to have Regina lead this vitally important initiative to more broadly uplift America’s low-income Hispanic population,” said Daniel Chu, founder and CEO of Tricolor. “Through Tricolor’s experience and the demonstrated impact of its work, we realized the opportunity to launch a foundation that can more holistically support the Hispanic community and accelerate their pursuit of a better quality of life in America. Regina is an incredible leader and advocate who is ideally suited to enact and scale this vision.”

The recipient of numerous awards for advancing the Hispanic community across the country, Montoya is the CEO and Chairperson of Regina T. Montoya, PLLC. The granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, she learned Spanish before English. Montoya has the distinction of being one of the first Latinas to earn partnership in a major corporate law firm in the United States and has been named Latina Lawyer of the Year by the Hispanic National Bar Association. Also, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Minority Counsel Program of the State Bar of Texas and the La Luz Achievement Award from the Dallas Hispanic Bar Association.

Montoya previously served in the White House as an Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs (1993) and was nominated by the President to serve as a U.S. Representative to the 53rd Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (1998). She also served as the co-chair of the Mayor’s Task Force on Poverty. Currently working on a book about the importance of incorporating Latinos into the economic, political and social fabric of America, Montoya is a frequent public speaker on a wide range of issues including education, healthcare, poverty, diversity, equity and inclusion. She is a graduate of Wellesley College and Harvard Law School.

“The mission of Tricolor Foundation perfectly aligns with my own personal vision to serve the Hispanic community and create a path for advancement and a higher quality of life,” said Montoya. “As we catalyze opportunities for the Hispanic population in the U.S., we create a win for everyone because they will play a meaningful role in our country’s economic growth and future.”

Building on the Impact of Tricolor

Tricolor is the nation’s largest used vehicle retailer to the Hispanic market. It uses artificial intelligence (AI), nearly 15 years of proprietary customer insights and over 25 million unique non-traditional credit attributes to unlock financially inclusive opportunities for low-income, credit invisible Hispanics left behind by mainstream financial providers.

To date, Tricolor, a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), has disbursed over $2 billion in affordable auto loans as part of its mission to empower underserved Hispanics and provide them a path to a better future through both physical mobility and upward financial mobility.

Tricolor has been routinely recognized for its important work supporting consumers, including being named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business for 2022 and the winner of the Excellence in Financial Inclusion Award at the 2022 LendIt Fintech Industry Awards.

For more information about Tricolor, please visit tricolorholdings.com and tricolor.com.

About Tricolor

Tricolor is a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a mission-driven company that leverages its direct-to-consumer, A.I.-powered platform to provide transportation and upward financial mobility solutions for underserved Hispanics in the United States. It utilizes advanced data analytics and technology to advance financial inclusion to a highly underserved market and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building auto loans to individuals with no or limited credit history.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Tricolor and its affiliate Ganas Auto Group operate 50 retail centers across 20 markets in Texas, California, Nevada, and Arizona with a shared services center in Guadalajara, Mexico. On a combined basis, Tricolor and Ganas have served over 90,000 customers and disbursed over $2 billion in affordable auto loans using their proprietary model to segment risk.

