RYVYL To Present at the Sequire Investor Summit April 24-26, 2023 in Puerto Rico

SAN DIEGO, CA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a company that leverages the security of the blockchain and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near-real-time attestation to conduct payment transactions is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit taking place April 24-26, 2023 at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico, featuring an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.



The summit offers comprehensive training sessions and keynote panels on various topics. The sessions are led by top experts in the field and provide attendees with a wealth of information and insights into the latest trends, strategies, and best practices in the industry.

RYVYL Chairman, Ben Errez, will present on Tuesday, April 25 at 3:30pm AST and be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the event. For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit or to request a meeting, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging unique blockchain security and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near real-time attestation, RYVYL is reinventing the future of financial transactions using its coyni® stablecoin platform as a transactional foundation. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe. www.ryvyl.com

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com

