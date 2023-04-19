ESP Logistics Technology Acquires Notify, A Powerful, High-Speed Location-Based Notification Platform, From Gannett Fleming

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESP Logistics Technology (ESP), a technology company focused on increasing supply chain productivity and sustainability through providing real-time location intelligence, announced that they had acquired the Notify platform from Gannett Fleming, a leader in resilient and sustainable planning, design, and technology.



Notify is an advanced communications platform designed to deliver location-based voice, text, and email messages within seconds, allowing clients to communicate planned and emergency alerts to their customers and employees. The platform is a perfect complement to ESP’s GeoQ and Track technology. It is fully integrated into Esri’s ArcGIS Enterprise, providing the capability to issue rapid communications with employees and customers related to issues with the flow of goods in their supply chain and enabling corrective action.

With a current user base of approximately 60 customers delivering alerts to more than 2 million people, ESP intends to accelerate the adoption of the technology and extend it into the supply chain space. Industries benefiting from Notify range from utility companies sending power outage notices and water main leaks to their customers to supply chain companies communicating with their workforce.

Kevin Scott, customer success manager at ESP, said, “Notify, combined with ArcGIS Enterprise, provides us with a powerful capability that drives application into the supply chain space, enabling global alerting and exception management to more effectively manage the flow of goods. We are excited to continue to support our existing clients and to grow adoption in existing and new marketplaces.”

ESP sees Notify as a great fit with their existing technology as the platform further strengthens ESP’s strategy of providing comprehensive technology solutions in the supply chain, giving each link in that chain the ability to quickly disseminate and receive information when there are issues that could cause delays. Brian Smith, chief product officer and co-founder at ESP, noted, “We acquired the Notify technology from Gannett Fleming and approximately 60 existing revenue contracts to solidify ESP’s position as the industry-leading technology for location intelligence in the supply chain.”

About ESP

ESP’s mission is to connect the Global Supply Chain through its cloud-based geospatial platform that exponentially increases productivity via real-time location intelligence and end-to-end visibility while reducing environmental impact. The flow of goods, from manufacturing and shipping to warehousing and trucking, is a connected ecosystem that currently exists in disparate silos. With services that include geospatial technology and building a data pipeline, the vision is to unearth insights to unlock flow in the logistics and supply chain industries. For more information, visit www.esplogisticstech.com .

About Gannett Fleming

Gannett Fleming is a privately held AEC firm partnering closely with clients on some of the toughest challenges facing our communities today—and into the future. Across North America and select global locations, the firm offers comprehensive infrastructure solutions to a wide range of markets, including transportation, life sciences, water resources, education, industrial, federal, power, and energy. Founded in 1915, Gannett Fleming is the employer of choice for 2,500+ of the best and brightest in the industry. With a focus on making the built environment more resilient and sustainable, clients seek them out for their expertise and prefer Gannett Fleming for their personal service, innovation, and creative minds. For more information, visit www.gannettfleming.com .

Media contact:

Kevin Scott

(412) 337-9944

kscott@esplogisticstech.com