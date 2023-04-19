Copper Lake Resources Provides Exploration Update on Marshall Lake Copper-Zinc-Silver VMS Property

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CPL, Frankfurt: WOI, OTC: WTCZF) (“Copper Lake” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its recently completed winter exploration program, involving diamond drilling as well as ground and bore-hole electromagnetic (EM) surveys, on its Marshall Lake copper-zinc-silver-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) property, situated in northwestern Ontario.

Diamond Drilling

A total of eight drill holes comprising 4,062 metres were completed. Six holes tested the Deep EM target (3,558 metres) and two holes tested the Deeds Island target (504 metres).

Highlighting the results from the Deep EM target are intercepts of disseminated, banded and stringer pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrrhotite hosted within strongly altered lapilli tuff and volcanoclastic rocks, in drill holes MAR-23-01, MAR-23-02 and MAR-23-03. Such mineralized intervals are associated with strong chlorite, biotite, garnet and silicic alteration. These drill holes are located proximal to MAR-22-01, which was drilled in the winter of 2022 yielding 8.13% Cu, 0.05% Pb, 7.26% Zn, 240.80 g/t Ag & 0.33 g/t Au over 2.11 metres, 5.81% Cu, 0.01% Pb, 7.32% Zn, 171.20 g/t Ag & 0.02 g/t Au over 1.95 metres as well as 2.37% Cu, 0.01% Pb, 1.75% Zn, 413.15 g/t Ag & 0.37 g/t Au across 6.0 metres1.

To date, partial assay results have been returned from MAR-23-01, with significant assay intervals tabulated below2:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) % Cu %Zn Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) MAR-23-01 111.18

Inc. 111.18

& Inc. 114.45 115.00

111.80

115.00 3.82

0.62

0.55 1.32

2.19

4.14 5.37

15.30

10.40 138.20

106.08

532.00 0.44

0.17

1.69 268.10 275.40 7.30 0.56 0.58 57.40 0.05 334.75

Inc. 334.75

& Inc. 335.50 336.35

335.05

336.05 1.60

0.30

0.55 1.86

5.66

0.30 4.25

3.01

13.00 171.50

239.00

390.00 0.67

1.96

0.40 354.00 354.30 0.30 6.18 2.42 298.00 1.10 365.50

Inc. 372.00 373.63

373.63 8.13

1.63 1.60

2.76 0.44

0.89 90.00

172.00 0.35

0.43



Holes MAR-23-06 and MAR-23-07 tested the northern extent of the Deep EM target and intersected weaker and thinner zones of mineralization and alteration, in comparison to that encountered to the south, in MAR-23-01, MAR-23-02 and MAR-23-03. The southern part of the Deep EM target area, in the locale of the conductive centre, appears to represent the heart of the VMS mineralizing system, in terms of strength and widths of both hydrothermal alteration and sulphide mineralization (see Map 1).

The first hole completed on the Deeds Island target (MAR-23-04), tested a residual gravity anomaly, closely associated with a surface zinc geochemical anomaly and strong garnet-actinolite alteration. It intersected a broad 75 metre-wide garnet-actinolite alteration zone, containing appreciable disseminated pyrrhotite and pyrite, within felsic fragmental rocks.

MAR-23-05 tested an airborne VTEM conductor and associated gravity anomaly, also on the Deeds Island target. It cut massive and semi-massive pyrrhotite mineralization over 4.5 and 2.4 metres, respectively.

Drill core was logged and sampled at the Marshall Lake camp facility. Core samples are currently undergoing analyses at AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Results will be released as they become available.

Borehole Electromagnetic Surveys (BHEM)

Abitibi Geophysics was successful in probing all holes drilled during the current program. Preliminary interpretations for MAR-23-01, MAR-23 -02 and MAR-23-03, reveal a prominent clustering of strong to very strong conductors (conductive centre), having dimensions of at least 250 by 250 by 300 metres (see Map 1). All of the higher-grades of mineralization obtained in MAR-22-01 and that seen in MAR-23-01, -02 and -03, are closely related to the conductive centre. Additional diamond drilling and subsequent BHEM surveys are clearly warranted on this high-priority target area, in efforts to expand on the limits of the VMS mineralizing system.

Large-Loop Electromagnetic Survey (LLEM)

A total of 49.5 kilometres of LLEM surveying were completed by Abitibi Geophysics during the winter exploration program. Although only very preliminary interpretations are currently available, 2 prominent things stand out. The first is that the conductive centre is very well defined and secondly, a large conductor is building to the east of the conductive centre, on the eastern portion of the survey area (see Map 2). The build-up conductor is closely associated with high-temperature alteration associated with massive sulphide deposits (Fe & Mg enrichment & Na depletion), as outlined by geological mapping and geochemical sampling. Follow-up work is clearly warranted to determine the cause of this conductor in an area of the property that has never been drilled. Final interpretations for both the BHEM and LLEM surveys should be available to the Company within the next few weeks.

1Analyses completed by Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario utilizing the 1A2 – Fire Assay, AA Finish, 1H INAA (INAAGEO), Total Digestion (Total) and the UT-7, Sodium Peroxide Fusion (ICP & ICP MS) analytical packages

2Analyses completed by AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario using Fire Assay with AA Finish for Au & Ag, Metals Package by Aqua Regia Digest – 51 elements (ICP/ICPMS Finish) and Cu & Zn Overlimits by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ((ICP-OES)

QUALIFIED PERSON

Donald Hoy, M. Sc., P. Geo. Copper Lake’s Vice President of Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content contained in this news release.

ABOUT COPPER LAKE RESOURCES



Copper Lake Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded Canadian mineral exploration and development company with interests in two projects both located in Ontario. www.copperlakeresources.com

The Marshall Lake high-grade VMS copper, zinc, silver and gold project, comprises an area of approximately 220 square km located 120 km north of Geraldton, Ontario and is accessible by all-season road from the Trans-Canada Highway and just 22 km north of the main CNR rail line. Copper Lake has a 79.45% interest in the joint ventured property, which consists of 233 claims and 52 mining leases. The project also includes 148 claim cells staked in 2018 and 2020 that are 100% owned and not subject to any royalties, which add approximately 30 square km to the original property.

In addition to the original Marshall Lake property above, Marshall Lake also includes the Sollas Lake and Summit Lake properties, which are 100% owned by the Company and are not subject to any royalties. The Sollas Lake property consists of 20 claim cells comprising an area of 4 square km on the east side of the Marshall Lake property where historical EM airborne geophysical surveys have outlined strong conductors on the property hosted within the same favorable felsic volcanic units. The Summit Lake property currently consists of 100 claim cells comprising an area of 20.5 square km, is accessible year-round, and is located immediately west of the original Marshall Lake property. The Marshall Lake project is located in the traditional territories of the Aroland and Animbiigoo Zaagi igan Anishinaabek (“AZA”) First Nations.

Copper Lake also has a 69.79% joint venture interest in the Norton Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, and palladium PGM property, located in the southern Ring of Fire area, is approximately 100 km north of the Marshall Lake Property. The Norton Lake property has a NI 43-101 compliant Measured and Indicated resource of 2.26 million tonnes @ 0.67% Ni, 0.61% Cu, 0.03% Co and 0.46 g/t Pd. The Norton Lake property is located in the traditional territories of the Eabametoong (“Fort Hope”) and Neskantaga First Nations.

