Atlas Technical Consultants Acquired by GI Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants (Atlas), a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition by GI Partners, a private investment firm, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.05 billion, including outstanding debt. The agreement to be acquired was previously announced on January 31, 2023 and approved by Atlas stockholders at Atlas' Special Meeting of Stockholders held on March 29, 2023.

With the completion of the transaction, Atlas stockholders will receive $12.25 per share in cash for each share of Atlas common stock they owned, which represents a premium of approximately 124 percent over Atlas’ unaffected closing share price of $5.47 on January 30, 2023. Atlas' common stock has ceased trading and will be delisted from Nasdaq.

“We are excited to enter this new chapter for Atlas. Under private ownership and in partnership with GI Partners, we will accelerate growth and drive greater value to our customers while providing continued opportunities for our employees,” said CEO L. Joe Boyer.

BofA Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Atlas and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as Atlas’ legal advisor.

Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor to GI Partners and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as GI Partners’ legal advisors.

Atlas, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, partnering with clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. Atlas became a public company in February 2020 upon the merger with Boxwood Merger Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM).

GI Partners, founded in 2001, is a private investment firm with over 150 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $40 billion in capital and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity firm invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors.

