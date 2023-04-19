Pineapple, Inc. [PNPL] Updates Shareholders on Status of 2022 Regulatory Filings

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PINEAPPLE, INC. (OTC Pink: PNPL) (the “Company” or “Pineapple”), is a company in the legal cannabis industry that focuses on non-plant touching activities, such as leases to licensed cannabis operators, online and in-store hemp-derived CBD transactions, and cannabis business licensing and consulting services. The Company has delayed filing of its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “Annual Report”). The delay comes following the recent changes in its business operations, after divesting an asset with direct plant-touching activities. With such close proximity to the Company’s fiscal year-end, the Company and its auditor requires additional time to finalize their review of the financial information of the Company to gain reasonable comfort to complete and file the Company’s Financial Statements. The Company is in the process of finalizing its Annual Report with a planned submission within the next few weeks and the 2023 quarterly report to be filed subsequently thereafter.



Chairman Matthew Feinstein stated, “It is important that the accuracy and filing of this Annual Report be beyond reproach. We are still in the process of OTC Markets Group review as it pertains to our Company transitioning to an elevated tier so the extra time was deemed necessary by management.”

CEO and President Shawn Credle added, “We've worked diligently over the last 7 years to resurrect Pineapple for our shareholders. They've been more than patient and deserve this."

About Pineapple, Inc.

Pineapple, Inc. (the “Company” or “Pineapple”) is based in Los Angeles, California. The Company procures and leases properties to licensed cannabis operators and provides nationwide hemp-derived CBD sales via online and in-store transactions. Through the Company’s operating subsidiary, Pineapple Express Consulting Inc., it also offers cannabis business licensing and consulting services. The Company’s executive team blends enterprise-level corporate expertise with decades of combined experience operating in the tightly-regulated cannabis industry.

