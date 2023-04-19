Surgical Robots Market to Hit US$ 26.69 billion By 2030 Because of the Increasing Usage of Automated Surgical Equipment, says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global Surgical Robots Market was valued at US$ 6.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to exceed US$ 26.69 billion by 2030, at a revenue CAGR of 17.40%. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenarios, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries will drive market growth.

Rising investments for developing cutting-edge surgical robots will support market revenue growth.

North America dominates the global market with the largest revenue share.

Surgical Robots Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 6.3 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 26.69 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 17.40 from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Applications, Method, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

An increase in the prevalence of bone degenerative disorders and the rising number of hip and knee replacement procedures, neurological ailments, and bladder related issues will drive the revenue growth of the surgical robots market. Furthermore, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries because of its benefits such as safety from surgical site infections, less blood loss and quick recovery time are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, technological advancements and increasing investments by regional and international companies for developing cutting-edge surgical robots are expected to support the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global surgical robots market from four perspectives: Applications, Methods, End-User, and Region.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global surgical robots market is segmented into orthopedic surgery, urological surgery, neurosurgery, gynecological surgery, and general surgery. The orthopedic surgery segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of less post-operative discomfort against conventional treatments, enhanced safety from surgery, less blood loss, fewer scars with narrower edges.

Method Segmentation: Based on the method, the global surgical robots market is segmented into minimally invasive, and open surgeries. The minimally invasive segment dominates the market due to the decreases the risk of infection, lesser pain and quicker recovery time.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global surgical robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global surgical robots market with the largest revenue share of the market. The high adoption of technological advancements, presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global surgical robots market are:

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Medtronic plc

Styker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

TransEnterix Surgical Inc.

Titan Medical Inc.

TINAVI Medical Technologies Co. Ltd

Medrobotics Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

In recent years, the global surgical robot market has earned a competitive advantage. The major companies with a substantial market share are focusing on expanding their customer segments, market share, and profitibility by strategic joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions.

Recent developments:

THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in orthopedic surgical robots, announced a development and distribution deal with Curexo, Inc., a medical robotics specialty firm located in South Korea, in August 2022.

Intuitive, a global technology innovator in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, announced in June 2022 that the US Food and Drug Administration had cleared the integration of mobile cone-beam CT (CBCT) imaging technology and the Ion Endoluminal System used for robotic-assisted bronchoscopy.

CMR Surgical, a surgical robotics company, reported the successful completion of high-volume urological surgeries at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) in Pakistan utilizing the next-generation surgical robotic system, Versius in January 20222.

Vicarious Surgical, a surgical robotics business, and D8 Holdings Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company, have agreed to merge in September 2021. (SPAC). Vicarious' objective is to develop robotic technologies that enhance patient outcomes, boost surgical efficiency, and reduce healthcare costs. Vicarious secured a private investment of US$ 115 million in public stock, increasing the company's value to US$ 1.1 billion.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Base Year – 2021 Historical Years – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATIONS Orthopedic Surgery Urological Surgery Neurosurgery Gynecological Surgery General Surgery GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY METHODS Minimally Invasive Surgery Open Surgery GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres

