Publication Validates geneType Prostate Cancer Risk Test

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”) a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease is pleased to announce the publication of a research paper in “The Prostate” validating the utilisation of geneType Prostate Cancer Risk Assessment Test in the identification of men who are at increased risk of this serious disease.

Highlights:

geneType Prostate Cancer Risk Assessment Test was able to identify 23% more men at high risk of developing prostate cancer than family history alone.

The study demonstrated that geneType could enable a more targeted approach to Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) screening of high-risk men – ultimately providing far greater utility of the PSA screening test.

The study utilised a prospective cohort of almost 200,000 men from the UK Biobank.

The publication highlights GTG’s commitment to ongoing scientific development of the geneType suite of risk assessment tests – being the 5th publication in the last 6 months – covering ovarian cancer, cardiovascular disease & type 2 diabetes, breast cancer (2) and prostate cancer.

The paper entitled: Development and validation of a simple prostate cancer risk prediction model based on age, family history, and polygenic risk was published in the journal “The Prostate” by GTG’s scientific team including Dr Erika Spaeth, Dr Richard Allman, Dr Gillian Dite and Dr Nicholas Murphy.

The study demonstrated that geneType Prostate Cancer Risk Assessment Test offered a significant improvement in risk assessment when compared with age and family history in assessing a man’s risk of developing prostate cancer. According to the study, family history alone had a 23% underestimation of risk. Importantly, geneType was we also able to identify men at very low risk of developing prostate cancer.

It is well accepted that PSA screening has drastically increased early-detection rates and reduced late-stage metastatic cancer diagnoses. However, PSA screening has also resulted in increased detection of indolent (non-aggressive) cancer, with a corresponding increase in over diagnosis and over-treatment. Implementation of geneType Prostate Risk Assessment Test could result in a more targeted and focussed approach to PSA screening therefore potentially reducing the need for unnecessary medical intervention.

Dr Erika Spaeth, GTG’s Director of Clinical & Medical Affairs, and an author on the paper, noted “Risk awareness can inform decision-making between clinicians and their patients enabling them to discuss the risks and benefits of PSA screening and ultimately lead to early diagnosis of Prostate Cancer.”

The test is now commercially available with further information is available from GeneType.com.

