BrillDog Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrillDog , an advanced, integrated solution that manages supply chain processes and data by offering affordable, real-time, cloud-based supply chain functionality, management, and analysis, announces its acceptance into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. The program is designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to fund, build, and scale their companies rapidly. Past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 110 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.



“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to connect with investors interested in our business and industry while learning from business experts with strong track records of success,” says Frank DeSantis, COO, BrillDog. "Unlocking investment opportunities is the key next step for BrillDog to bring forward the complete suite of offerings for the Small to Mid-Sized businesses (SMBs).”

“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Andrew Ryan, CEO at Newchip. "This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising startups. Supply Chain Management System companies, like BrillDog, who focus on SMBs, can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for BrillDog and believe they will do well at Newchip.”

The BrillDog Supply Chain Management System (SCMS) is a scalable, SaaS-based platform that helps SMBs gain visibility into their transportation processes and manage and track shipments to improve customer service and efficiencies throughout the supply chain. The BrillDog SCMS offers transportation management, freight audit and payment, claims management, sourcing marketplace, procurement, inventory optimization, and more.

About BrillDog, Inc.

BrillDog believes simplicity and transparency are essential for every business shipper. BrillDog is an advanced, integrated solution that manages supply chain processes and data. Customers benefit from the affordable, real-time, cloud-based supply chain functionality, management, and analysis. The BrillDog technology builds on years of logistics expertise, a deep understanding of supply chain needs, and powerful new technologies. For more information, visit BrillDog.com .

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 2,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

