Fossil Fuel Energy Market to Reach $10,646.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “ Fossil Fuel Energy Market by Sources (Coal, Oil, and Natural Gas), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Transportation), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031”. According to the report, the global fossil fuel energy market generated $6,263.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $10,646.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Increase in demand for fossil fuels, such as oil and natural gas from the industrial sector, rising energy needs of countries, and the growing urbanization across the globe are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global fossil fuel energy market in the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. However, the growing environmental concerns and the increasing investment by governments in renewable energy sources may hamper the fossil fuel energy market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the rising investments and technological advancements in the fossil fuel industry are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the fossil fuel energy market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $6,263.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $10,646.5 billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments covered Sources, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in usage of fossil fuels in the industrial sector



The rising population along with the increasing energy needs of countries



Increase in demand for energy from developing countries to support economic growth Opportunities Increase in technological advancements



The rising investments in fossil fuel infrastructure in the U.S., Russia, and the Middle East Restraints The rising environmental concerns and shift towards cleaner energy

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global fossil fuel energy market due to a sharp decline in the world’s energy demand.

A decrease in the demand for oil, coal, and gas was seen as economic activity slowed down due to lockdown and travel restrictions in many parts of the world. Besides, the financial losses, supply chain disruptions, and an accelerated shift towards renewable energy drastically affected the growth of the global fossil fuel energy market during the pandemic period.



Oil Sub-segment to Show Fastest Growth by 2031

Based on sources, the oil sub-segment held the highest market share in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, mainly due to the expansion of world economy and geopolitical developments. Oil is an essential commodity for many industries as it is a crucial source of energy for heating, industrial production, and transportation, which is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2031. On the other hand, the natural gas sub-segment of the fossil fuel energy market is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031, due to the increasing investments in fossil fuel infrastructure in the U.S., Russia, and other countries.

Industrial Sub-segment to Generate Highest Revenue by 2031

Based on end user, the industrial sub-segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the global fossil fuel energy market during the forecast period. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031 owing to the huge demand for energy in the industrial sector for manufacturing, transportation, and other industrial operations. In addition, fossil fuels play a crucial role in the functioning of sectors, including mining, chemical manufacturing, and steel production. Moreover, the low cost of fossil fuels offers various advantages to industrial applications. All these factors are predicted to drive the sub-segment's growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Maintain its Dominance in Terms of Revenue by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, as this region is the major producer and consumer of fossil fuels. This region is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, mainly because various countries in the region, such as India, China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are heavily dependent on fossil fuels to power their transportation and industries. In addition, the increase in industrialization, and the growing population and urbanization are the factors driving the growth of the fossil fuel energy market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Players of the Fossil Fuel Energy Market:

Iberdrola, SA

Engie SA

Huaneng Power International, Inc

Enel SpA

AGL Energy Limited

State Power Investment Corporation Limited.

Origin Energy Limited

Stanwell Corporation Limited

Energy Australia Holdings Limited

American Electric Power Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global fossil fuel energy market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

