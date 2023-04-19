Health Coaching Market Manifesting a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031, Report by Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global health coaching market garnered $16.91 billion in 2021, manifesting a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.



Report Coverage & details

Report coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $16.91 billion Market Size in 2031 $34.8 billion CAGR 7.4% No. of Pages in Report 241 Segments covered Duration, Application, Type, Mode, and Region Drivers The increase in the prevalence of behavioral health disorders and chronic diseases across the world The surge in awareness about the benefits associated with online coaching in developing countries The increase in focus of a large number of medical firms on acquiring companies that offer services for health coaching Opportunities Increased government initiatives to support patients with mental health and chronic conditions A rise in the number of R&D investments by medical device companies Restraints High cost of health coaching services



Impact of COVID-19 on the Health Coaching Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak had a fairly positive impact on the global health coaching market, as various other health and wellness industries were affected. In the initial days of the pandemic, health coaching services were affected by the pandemic norms. Patients who were taking treatments or going to join the health coaching service centers avoided center visits owing to the fear of catching the infection.

However, the last phase of the pandemic had a positive impact on the market. This is, owing to the rise in the prevalence of mental health disorders which had triggered the demand for online coaching services and other digital solutions across the globe.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global health coaching market based on duration, application, type, mode, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on duration, the 6 months to 12 months segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global health coaching market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the less than 6 months segment.

On the basis of application, the general wellness segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global health coaching market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The behavioral health disorders and chronic disease segments are also analyzed in the report.

Based on type, the holistic and wellness health coaching segment held the largest share in 2021 garnering nearly three-fourths of the global health coaching market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report also studies primal/ paleo health coaching.

On the basis of mode, the online segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global health coaching market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The offline segment is also discussed in the report.



Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global health coaching market revenue and is projected to rule the roost during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes markets in LAMEA and Europe regions.

Leading market players of the global health coaching market analyzed in the research include Institute for Integrative Nutrition, Weljii, WellSteps, LLC, Dr. Sears Wellness Institute, The American Council on Exercise, Health Coach Institute, UK Health Coaches Association, BrainMD Health, Advanced Wellness Systems, LLC, and Concentra Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global health coaching market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



