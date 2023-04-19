New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT Managed Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443896/?utm_source=GNW





The global iot managed services market grew from $60.28 billion in 2022 to $76.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The iot managed services market is expected to grow to $178.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.6%.



The IoT managed services market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing IoT connectivity management and IoT hardware solutions.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The IoT managed services are services that aid in IoT environment management.It defines a suitable business strategy for digital transformation and enables organizations to bring together the right mix of IoT products and solutions.



IoT managed services offer systematic solutions to business problems, boost operational efficiency, and open up new markets.



North America was the largest region in the IoT managed services market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the IoT managed services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of IoT managed services are infrastructure management services, security management services, network management services, data management services, and device management services.Security management services are used to provide a foundation for an organization’s cybersecurity strategy.



Security managed services locate and safeguard a company’s or group’s resources and procedures. The end-users using these services are automotive & transport, IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI manufacturing, and others, and different organization size are SMEs and large enterprises.



The increasing use of IoT managed services solutions in the automotive, electronic goods, and information and telecommunications industries will propel the growth of the IoT managed services market.The primary factors boosting the IoT managed services are the present long-term evolution (LTE) deployment and technical developments in numerous areas.



IoT-managed services are widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, and telecom industries.For instance, in 2020, 91% of the cars sold in the US were IoT-connected which is 13 million IoT-connected vehicles and is expected to reach 115 million by 2025.



The IoT in the cars can predict car maintenance by collecting data from sensors, assessing any issues, communicating the information through the cloud, and then informing the driver.The predictive analysis of car maintenance increases the use of IoT in automotive.



Therefore, the increasing use of IoT managed services solutions in the automotive, electronic goods, and information and telecommunications industries will drive the growth of the IoT managed services market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the IoT managed services market.Modern cloud-based technology has helped IoT-managed services companies ensure data is backed up and protected in a secure and safe location.



Cloud-based services for connecting, monitoring, and managing IoT devices are presented.Cloud providers provide IoT services that combine required features into a complete solution that includes connectivity between devices and the cloud, data processing from devices, and interaction with connected devices via the application.



For instance, in February 2021, NXP Semiconductors N.V, a secure Internet-of-Things (IoT) embedded solutions provider, introduced a new EdgeLock 2GO IoT cloud service platform that securely deploys and manage security of IoT devices and services. For IoT device manufacturers and service providers, EdgeLock 2GO and EdgeLock SE050 deliver an end-to-end security solution, from edge to cloud.



In July 2021, Taoglas, a United States-based provider of digital transformation using IoT, acquired Smartsensor Technologies for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the company provides the opportunity to expand industrial and enterprise-level IoT services and will accelerate plans for the growth of connected smart services.



Smartsensor Technologies is an Australia-based company that provides IoT-managed Services.



The countries covered in the IoT managed services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The IoT managed services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides IoT managed services market statistics, including IoT managed services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an IoT managed services market share, detailed IoT managed services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the IoT managed services industry. This IoT managed services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443896/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________