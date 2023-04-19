English Finnish

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information April 19th, 2023 at 15:30

Inside information: Digitalist Group signed an agreement on development services to Digg, Agency for Digital Government in Sweden

Digitalist Group Plc’s (Digitalist Group or Company) Swedish subsidiary Digitalist Sweden AB has won a procurement process to become a new supplier for Digg, Agency for Digital Government in Sweden. The assignment concerns management and new development of dataportal.se, Sweden’s national data portal.

The agreement is valid for 4 years and has a budget frame upto SEK 60 million, (approximately EUR 5.3 million) for the period. The agreement supports Digitalist Group’s growth in Sweden and its target to act as a strategic partner in digitalisation.

Digitalist Group estimates that the agreement will not affect its guidance for 2023.

