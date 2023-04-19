Jet Hand Dryer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2031, Reaching US$ 1.0 billion: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global jet hand dryer market stood at US$ 443.4 million in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 1.0 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2023 and 2031.



The market value of jet hand dryers is increasing due to the increasing awareness and concern about hygiene and cleanliness. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more conscious about the need for hand hygiene.

Jet hand dryers are more hygienic than traditional hand drying methods as they eliminate the need for touching a communal towel dispenser or waste bin. They also dry hands quickly, reducing the risk of bacterial and viral contamination.

Cost-effectiveness of the jet hand dryer is a major factor that is also expected to accelerate the market growth in the near future. Jet hand dryers are more cost-effective than paper towels in the long run. While the initial cost of a jet hand dryer may be higher than that of paper towels, the ongoing cost of purchasing and restocking paper towels can be substantial.

Jet hand dryers require minimal maintenance and can last for many years, making them a cost-effective solution in the long term. Another factor driving the market prospects includes the increasing focus on environmental sustainability.

Paper towels contribute to deforestation and generate a significant amount of waste. Jet hand dryers, on the other hand, are a more environmentally friendly option as they do not generate waste and are powered by electricity.

The adoption of jet hand dryers has been increasing in public places such as airports, malls, restaurants, and hospitals. These dryers are more efficient in high-traffic areas as they can dry hands faster, reducing waiting times and improving the overall experience for users. As more public places switch to jet hand dryers, the demand for these devices is expected to increase further.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of type, hand-in is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant rate. Growth is attributed to the factors such as the increasing adoption of jet hand dryers in commercial spaces such as airports, shopping malls, and hotels.



Based on the material, the stainless-steel segment holds the highest market share, attributed to the growing emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness in the hospitality industry, as these are more hygienic than other hand-drying methods such as paper towels.



By end-user, HoReCa is expected to dominate the market growth, as HoReCa industry requires high-quality hand dryers that are both durable and hygienic, due to the high volume of people using their facilities.



Global Jet Hand Dryer Market: Growth Drivers

The global Jet Hand Dryer market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2023 to 2031, due to the increasing demand for these dryers in the hospitality industry.





Another factor that is projected to augment the market growth includes the emergence of new players offering innovative and technologically advanced jet hand dryers.





Additionally, the increasing healthcare facilities, and their strict hygiene standards are other factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.



Global Jet Hand Dryer Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the Jet Hand Dryer market during the forecast period. Factors such as high awareness of the benefits of hand dryers over paper towels, a strong focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is driving growth





The demand for sustainable and hygienic solutions is rising in emerging economies such as China and India, which is likely to drive market growth in the Asia Pacific.



Global Jet Hand Dryer Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global Jet Hand Dryer market are:

American Specialties Inc.

Askon Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd.

Biodrier

Dihour Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd.

ELECTROSTAR GmbH - Hans-Zinser-Str.

Excel Dryer, Inc.

Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd.

JVD SAS.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Toto Ltd.

World Dryer Corporation

Zhejiang AIKE Appliances Co. Ltd.

ZheJiang MoDun Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Jet Hand Dryer industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for Jet Hand Dryer. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2021 , Dyson launched the Airblade 9kJ hand dryer, which uses less energy than previous models and dries hands in just 10 seconds.

launched the hand dryer, which uses less energy than previous models and dries hands in just 10 seconds. In the same year, Excel Dryer introduced the XLERATORsync hand dryer, which features Bluetooth technology that enables users to receive real-time usage data and alerts about maintenance needs.

introduced the hand dryer, which features Bluetooth technology that enables users to receive real-time usage data and alerts about maintenance needs. In 2020, American Dryer launched the EXTREMEAIR hand dryer, which uses patented Cold Plasma Clean technology to kill germs on hands and in the air.



Global Jet Hand Dryer Market: Segmentation

Type

Hand-in

Hand-under

Material

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Others (Composites, etc.)

Mode of Operation

Automatic Jet Hand Dryer

Infrared Sensing Jet Hand Dryer

Blade Jet Hand Dryer

High-velocity Jet Hand Dryer

By Cord

Cordless

Corded

Hand Dry Time

Minimum (Below 10 Seconds)

Maximum (Above 10 Seconds)

Motor Speed

Low (Below 20,000 RPM)

Medium (20,000 – 30,000 RPM)

High (Above 30,000 RPM)



Price

Low (Below US$ 250)

Medium (US$ 250 - 500)

High (Above US$ 500)



End-user

HoReCa

Corporate

Healthcare

Institution

Airports

Others (Retail, Public Spaces, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Online Company Owned Website E-commerce Portal

Offline Direct Indirect



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



