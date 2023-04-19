Global Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market to surpass US$ 60 billion by 2033, growing at a 4.9% CAGR during 2023 and 2033: Future Market Insights, Inc. Report

NEWARK, Del, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Respiratory Inhalers Devices Market is expected to be worth US$ 37,258.5 million in 2023 and US$ 60,114.7 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.



The continuous growth in the cases of respiratory diseases such as Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and others are expected to spur growth in the market. Also, the integration of smart technology in manufacturing smart inhalers will further boost product demand. Smart inhalers are used for the treatment of respiratory ailments as they help in delivering drugs directly to the respiratory tract.

Get a Full PDF Sample Copy of the Latest Reports @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-493

In addition, increasing research and development activities in the field of smart inhalers will further lead to new innovations made in the existing products which are expected to keep the product demand stable throughout the forecast period. The addition of new features in these devices for better analysis and keeping track of the patient will positively affect the market growth.

Apart from this, a 12-month controlled study conducted in January 2017 at the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, United Kingdom provided positive outcomes with the use of ‘Adherium’s smart inhaler system’. The positive medical outcomes were fewer hospitalizations, improved adherence to medication schedules, and a lesser need for doctor visits. Thus, significant advancements in digital respiratory inhaler technology will present new opportunities for market expansion.

Various organizations are leveraging the use of digital technologies in their devices to enhance the effectiveness of medicine delivery. For example, Aptar Pharma introduced ‘HeroTracker Sense’ in April 2022. It’s a new digital respiratory health solution that converts a standard metered dose inhaler (pMDI) into a smart connected healthcare device. Thus, new product launches and development like these will drive product demand over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

North America is expected to dominate the industry by accumulating over 45% revenue share by end of the forecast period.

The market in India is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

China is projected to exhibit a 5.20% of CAGR in the respiratory inhaler devices market.

By product type, Metered dose inhalers are projected to account for 75.4 % market share by end of the forecast period.

By Disease Indication, Asthma is expected to lead the market by holding a 66.8% revenue share by 2033.



“Research and development activities in enhancing the features of smart inhaler devices and new product launches will foster growth in the market,” comments an FMI analyst.

Speak to our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-493

Competitive Landscape

The Respiratory inhaler devices market is extremely competitive and consists of numerous key industry players. These players are innovating new products in the respiratory devices domain. This is expected to propel the respiratory inhaler devices market.

The key industry players are:

AstraZeneca

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Cipla Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merck & Co., Inc.

OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V.

PARI Medical Holding

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key industry players are relying on inorganic growth strategies like acquisition, mergers, partnerships, and collaboration in order to strengthen their product portfolio. This is anticipated to fuel the global respiratory inhaler devices market.

In December 2020, ‘OMRON Healthcare’ introduced WheezeScan for children suffering from Asthma to accurately detect the presence of wheezing in young children and to remove the unpredictability of potential misdiagnosis.

In March 2021, in US and Mexico ‘AstraZeneca PLC initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of budesonide/glycopyrronium/formoterol inhalers in adolescents and adults with chronic asthma inadequately controlled with standard care. The will trial will be completed in September 2023.

In May 2022, ‘Alkem’ introduced its first inhalation device, "Innohaler", for asthma and COPD and asthma patients.



More Valuable Insights Available



Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Respiratory inhaler devices market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the respiratory inhaler devices market the market is segmented on the basis of product ( Dry Powder Inhalers, Metered Dose Inhalers, Nebulizers - Compressed Air Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Mesh Nebulizers, By Technology (Manually Operated Inhaler Devices, Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices) By disease indication, (Asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Others) By region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania Middle East, and Africa)

Click here today to buy the full report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/493

Key Segments Profiled in the Respiratory Inhalers Devices Industry Survey

By Product:

Dry Powder Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers

Nebulizers Compressed Air Nebulizers Ultrasonic Nebulizers Mesh Nebulizers



By Technology:

Manually Operated Inhaler Devices

Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices

By Disease Indication:

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Complete TOC with Report Preview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/respiratory-inhaler-devices-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports in the Healthcare Domain:

USA Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size - The USA electronic health records market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 9.1 Billion in the year 2023, and further expand at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 15.3 Billion by the year 2033.

Alzheimer's Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Growth- The global Alzheimer’s diagnostics and therapeutics market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 6.6 Billion by the end of the year 2023, and further expand at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 14.8 Billion by the year 2033.

Hormone Sensitive Advanced Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Forecast - The global hormone-sensitive advanced prostate cancer treatment market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 12.44 billion in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR until 2033, valued at US$ 24.94 billion.

Drug Discovery Services Market Trends - The global drug discovery services market size is projected to garner significant growth from 2023 to 2033. According to the research report published by FMI, the global market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 19.7 billion in 2023. It is likely to hit a valuation of US$ 76.5 billion by 2033.

Axillary Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Demand - According to Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis in a recent market survey, the global axillary hyperhidrosis treatment market was valued at US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com