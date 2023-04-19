Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLAN TO AS NEW SUPPLY CHAIN CANADA - ALBERTA INSTITUTE PRESIDENT & CEO

Edmonton, April 19, 2023 - After an extensive 3rd party executive search, Supply Chain Canada - Alberta Institute is pleased to announce that Allan To has been selected as President and Chief Executive Officer. With over 20 years of leadership experience across diverse industries, including oil and gas, manufacturing and construction, power utilities, and education, Allan brings considerable expertise and knowledge to the organization.

“Allan will play a critical role in shaping the future of our organization by setting the strategic direction of the Institute, driving growth, and ensuring that we stay true to our values and mission,” says Esther Chan, Chair of the Board. “We are confident that Allan will bring a fresh perspective, member engagement and new strategic initiatives to our organization.”

Allan has a strong track record of delivering results in complex environments and driving innovation and growth. He has previously worked with non-profit organizations and collaborated with industry partners to achieve shared objectives. Allan’s experience, coupled with his passion for supply chain management, makes him an ideal candidate to lead the Institute.

“I am thrilled to join Supply Chain Canada – Alberta Institute as CEO,” said Allan. “With roots dating back to 1919, Supply Chain Canada has long been an important voice in advancing supply chain capabilities in across the country. Together with our Board and staff, I look forward to forging strong relationships with industry and public sector partners, building membership value, and advocating for our profession.”

Supply Chain Canada – Alberta Institute members will be able to meet Allan shortly at future Meet and Greet events across Alberta.

Supply Chain Canada – Alberta Institute would like to thank interim CEO Brent Willett for his outstanding support during this transition process.

About Supply Chain Canada: Supply Chain Canada™ is the voice of Canada’s supply chain, representing and serving more than 7,500 professionals across the country, and the wider supply chain community. Its mission is to “provide leadership to the Canadian supply chain community, provide value to all members, and advance the profession.” Through its education, advocacy and resource-development initiatives, Supply Chain Canada endeavours to advance its vision, to see that “Canadian supply chain professionals and organizations are recognized for leading innovation, global competitiveness and driving economic growth.” The association’s Supply Chain Management Professional™ (SCMP™) designation is Canada’s most-sought-after professional designation for those entering the field and advancing as leaders in supply chain.

Attachment