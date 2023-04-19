Ifrit Network Launches Comprehensive Blockchain Project Utilizing AI and NFT Technology

Singapore, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ifrit Network, a comprehensive blockchain project that aims to revolutionize the world of DeFi and crypto, has launched a new decentralized project that is set to redefine the world of blockchain. The project consists of several components, including a multichain dex, a Web3-based forum, an AI bot that predicts token movements, and an NFT staking dapp. By utilizing the latest technologies, Ifrit Network is providing investors and developers with a platform that offers new ways to invest and collaborate.

Ifrit Network is also preparing for the "GATE," which will be a kickstart to the Ifrit Ecosystem and the launch of the Ifrit Environment, leading to the Ifrit Chain. This will be a major milestone for the project, as it will mark the beginning of the Ifrit Network's journey toward becoming a major player in the blockchain industry.

"At Ifrit Network, we are passionate about bringing cutting-edge technology to the world of DeFi and crypto. Our team is dedicated to developing solutions that streamline transactions, enhance security, and empower our users to make smarter investment decisions. We believe that blockchain technology has the potential to transform the global financial landscape, and we are committed to driving that change forward. We are thrilled to launch our Ifrit Chain and introduce our ecosystem to the world. Join us on this journey towards a decentralized, transparent, and inclusive financial system”, said the Ifrit CEO.

A dive into the Ifrit Network

One of the key features of Ifrit Network is the utilization of AI technology to help calculate crypto movements and predict currency trends. This technology will help investors make informed decisions and maximize their profits. With the advancements in AI technology, Ifrit Network can automate everything more efficiently.

Ifrit Network is also creating a bridge to allow seamless transactions to and from different blockchains. This will make it easier for investors to manage their portfolios and maximize their profits. The project is also developing a staking application that utilizes NFTs. By implementing NFT as a key on the staking platform, where NFT has a role to manage the APY, Ifrit Network is trying to restore the glory of the NFT. The Ifrit NFT will also have a role as a tool used to mine Ifrit tokens on the platform.

With new technology, there is a need for a meeting place for developers and investors alike. Understanding this, Ifrit Network is creating a Web3-based forum to share ideas, promote upcoming projects, and invest and relax. This forum will bring interconnectivity and allow for collaboration on the development of blockchain technology.

Tokenomics

Ifrit Network's token, $IFRIT, is used to facilitate transactions and reward holders. The tokenomics are as follows:

4% Marketing

3% Development

1% Buyback & Burn

The marketing funds will be used to get people interested in the products and services of Ifrit Network. The development funds will be used to create and deliver all products based on the roadmap. The buyback & burn funds will be used to increase the floor price of $IFRIT.

Final Words

Ifrit Network is a decentralized project that focuses on developing the latest technologies related to DeFi and crypto. By implementing AI technology, Ifrit Network is making a new breakthrough in developing digital platforms that can automate everything more efficiently. The project is taking NFT to the next level, with NFT playing a key role in the staking platform and mining of Ifrit tokens. Ifrit is a door to explore the world of blockchain further.

In conclusion, Ifrit Network is a comprehensive approach to blockchain development, with a focus on utilizing the latest technology to provide investors and developers with a platform that offers new ways to invest and collaborate. Ifrit Network is poised to become a major player in the blockchain industry, and investors can be confident that their investment in $IFRIT will yield significant returns.

For more information on Ifrit Network and its products and services, please visit the website at https://ifritnetwork.com/.

