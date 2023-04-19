Caffeine Market to reach USD 1.4 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Caffeine Market ”. The total global market size for the “Caffeine Market” was valued at USD 0.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1.4 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 0.8 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 1.4 Bn CAGR 5 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 282 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Caffeine Product, Type and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Caffeine Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides analysis of the Caffeine Market through top key players, share, size, major drivers, challenges, opportunities, market competitive landscape, new product development, technological innovations, and growth. The report presents an analysis of major industry players and their market segments, business strategy, geographical expansion, cost & manufacturing, and pricing structures . PESTLE, a SWOT analysis was used for the industry analysis. The Caffeine Market attractiveness index is provided on the basis of Porter’s five- force analysis. The reports provide an estimated value of the size and growth potential of the Caffeine Market based on the kind of product, the end-use industry, the application and the region. The report includes a comprehensive competitive analysis of the leading players in the Caffeine Market, including their company profiles, recent developments, and insights about their products, business offerings and important market tactics.

Caffeine Market Overview

Caffeine is white crystalline purine, a methylxanthine alkaloid with a bitter taste, which is consumed psychoactive drug that acts as a stimulant for the central nervous system (CNC). It is found in more than 60 plants such as coffee beans, tea leaves, cocoa beans, guarana, and other plant species.

High consumption of energy drinks to drive the market growth

The increasing population , active lifestyle and preference for caffeine beverages are responsible factors for market growth. In the pharmaceutical industry, caffeine is used for various applications such as caffeine beverages for reducing metabolism. The increasing demand for weight loss supplements is expected to influence market growth. Similarly, demand for caffeinated drinks and beverages and trends like coffee-based products including hot and cold coffee, coffee chocolates, coffee-flavored cakes, ice creams and others are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high use of caffeine-included drinks made more side effects on health and creates issues and is expected to restrain the market growth.

The demand for high consumption of caffeinated food products to fuel market growth in North America

North America accounted for the largest global Caffeine Market share in 2022 and is expected to sustain its dominance over the forecast period. The Canada and USA are major caffeine-consumer countries. The rise in demand for ready-to-drink coffees and other caffeinated drinks as well as the use of caffeine in personal and cosmetic products are expected to boost the Caffeine Market in the region.

Caffeine Market Segmentation

By Product:

• Natural

• Synthesized

Based on the Product, the Natural Caffeine segment is to dominate the market over the forecast period

In 2022, the natural segment held the largest Caffeine Market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Natural caffeine has high demand due to its various health benefits such as antioxidants, polyphenols, flavonoids and catechins. The consumer demand for instance energy drinks to drive this segment’s growth in the Caffeine Market.

By Type:

• Nutraceutical

• Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetic & Personal care

Based on the Type, the food and beverage Caffeine segment is to dominate the market over the forecast period

The food and beverage Caffeine segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This segment growth is driven by growing consumer demand for tea, coffee and soft drinks. The flavors and fragrances are expected to boost the food and beverage Caffeine segment growth in the market throughout the forecast period.

Caffeine Key Players include:

• BASF SE

• Aarti Industries Limited

• CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

• Jilin Province Synthetic Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

• Taj Pharma Group

• Xinhua Pharm

• Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc

• Ravago Group

• Kudos Blends

• Tate & Lyle

• Pharma Greven GmbH

• Prinova USA.

• AIDP, Inc.

• CellMark AB

• Biesterfeld Spezialchemie GmbH.

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Type and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic Industries, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified Type estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.