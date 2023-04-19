New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "SOC as a Service Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443898/?utm_source=GNW

, Expel Inc., Cyrebro, SilverSky and Thales E-Security.



The global soc as a service market grew from $3.79 billion in 2022 to $4.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The soc as a service market is expected to grow to $6.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.9%.



The SOC as a service market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing expert investigation service and compliance management.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A security operations center (SOC) refers to a team within a company tasked with researching, identifying, preventing, and responding to cyber threats.SOC as a service monitors security 24/7 and uses automation and data science to speed up detection and deliver high-confidence alerts.



The SOC as a service is used to reduce the burden on in-house security teams.



North America was the largest region in the SOC as a service market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the SOC as a service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The types of services in SOC as a service are vulnerability assessment and threat detection, and incident response.Vulnerability assessment refers to a systematic review of security weaknesses in an information system, whereas threat detection is the practice of analyzing the entirety of a safety ecosystem to identify any hostile activity that could compromise the network.



The components involved professional services, and solutions.The types of offerings are fully managed, and co-managed.



The applications include endpoint security, network security, cloud security, and other applications. The various verticals include BFSI, IT and ITeS, manufacturing, telecommunications, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, and other verticals.



The drastic growth in the sophistication of cyber-attacks and security breaches is expected to propel the growth of the SOC as a service market going forward.Cyber-attacks refer to attempts to gain unauthorized access to a computer or a system.



The SOC-as-a-service helps prevent cyber-attacks through faster detection and remediation and uses automation and data science to speed up detection and deliver high-confidence alerts.For instance, in 2020, according to the Microsoft Digital Defense Report by Microsoft, a US-based technology company, cyber-attacks have become more sophisticated in recent years with new techniques.



IoT threats increased by 35% in the first half of 2020 as compared to the second half of 2019. Also, according to ESET Threat Report T2 2021, researchers found a 7.3% increase in email-based attacks between May and August 2021, the majority of which were part of phishing campaigns, a scam created by cybercriminals to steal financial resources. . Therefore, the drastic growth in the sophistication of cyber-attacks and security breaches is driving the SOC-as-a-service market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the SOC as a service market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies for improving cybersecurity and tackling threats.



For instance, in April 2022, Proficio, an India-based cybersecurity service provider, introduced a detection and response service to tackle identity-based threats that utilize cutting-edge technology mixed with human-led investigations to detect threats to an organization’s identity and access management (IAM) infrastructure. The solution seeks to boost visibility, accelerate responses, and minimize ransomware.



In January 2022, SilverSky, a US-based company engaged in managed services providing for business email and network security, acquired Cygilant for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, SilverSky is expected to enhance its cyber defenses and strengthen its security posture.



Cygilant is a US-based company engaged in cyber security-as-a-service to mid-sized organizations.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The countries covered in the SOC as a service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The countries covered in the SOC as a service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

