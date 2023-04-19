New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030956/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market to Reach $88.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Blockchain in Manufacturing estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$88.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 72% over the period 2022-2030. Logistics & Supply Chain Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 75.3% CAGR and reach US$39.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Predictive Maintenance segment is readjusted to a revised 71.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $355 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 66.5% CAGR



The Blockchain in Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$355 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 66.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 61.8% and 57.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 42.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 217 Featured)

- Advanced Micro Devices

- Amazon.Com, Inc.

- Bigchaindb GmbH

- Blockchain Foundry Inc.

- Cargox

- Chronicled

- Electron

- Factom

- Filament

- Grid Singularity





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030956/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Blockchain in Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Logistics & Supply Chain Management by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Logistics & Supply Chain

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asset

Tracking & Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Asset Tracking &

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business Process Optimization by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Business Process

Optimization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by Application - Logistics & Supply

Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking &

Management, Business Process Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Predictive

Maintenance, Asset Tracking & Management, Business Process

Optimization and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Other End-Uses, Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power,

Industrial, Automotive and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by Application - Logistics & Supply

Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking &

Management, Business Process Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Predictive

Maintenance, Asset Tracking & Management, Business Process

Optimization and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Other End-Uses, Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power,

Industrial, Automotive and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by Application - Logistics & Supply

Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking &

Management, Business Process Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Predictive

Maintenance, Asset Tracking & Management, Business Process

Optimization and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Other End-Uses, Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power,

Industrial, Automotive and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by Application - Logistics & Supply

Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking &

Management, Business Process Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Predictive

Maintenance, Asset Tracking & Management, Business Process

Optimization and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Other End-Uses, Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power,

Industrial, Automotive and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by Application - Logistics & Supply

Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking &

Management, Business Process Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Predictive

Maintenance, Asset Tracking & Management, Business Process

Optimization and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Other End-Uses, Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power,

Industrial, Automotive and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by Application - Logistics & Supply

Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking &

Management, Business Process Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Predictive

Maintenance, Asset Tracking & Management, Business Process

Optimization and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Other End-Uses, Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power,

Industrial, Automotive and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by Application - Logistics & Supply

Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking &

Management, Business Process Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Predictive

Maintenance, Asset Tracking & Management, Business Process

Optimization and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Other End-Uses, Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power,

Industrial, Automotive and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by Application - Logistics & Supply

Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking &

Management, Business Process Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Predictive

Maintenance, Asset Tracking & Management, Business Process

Optimization and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Other End-Uses, Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power,

Industrial, Automotive and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by Application - Logistics & Supply

Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking &

Management, Business Process Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: UK 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in Manufacturing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance,

Asset Tracking & Management, Business Process Optimization and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blockchain in Manufacturing by End-Use - Aerospace & Defense,

Other End-Uses, Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: UK 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in Manufacturing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power, Industrial,

Automotive and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blockchain in Manufacturing by Application - Logistics &

Supply Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking &

Management, Business Process Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Predictive

Maintenance, Asset Tracking & Management, Business Process

Optimization and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blockchain in Manufacturing by End-Use - Aerospace &

Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive

and Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power,

Industrial, Automotive and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blockchain in Manufacturing by Application - Logistics &

Supply Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking &

Management, Business Process Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Predictive

Maintenance, Asset Tracking & Management, Business Process

Optimization and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blockchain in Manufacturing by End-Use - Aerospace &

Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive

and Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power,

Industrial, Automotive and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blockchain in Manufacturing by Application - Logistics &

Supply Chain Management, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking &

Management, Business Process Optimization and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Predictive

Maintenance, Asset Tracking & Management, Business Process

Optimization and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blockchain in Manufacturing by End-Use - Aerospace &

Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive

and Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Blockchain in

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Energy & Power,

Industrial, Automotive and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030956/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________