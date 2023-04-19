New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Forensics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443901/?utm_source=GNW

The global network forensics market grew from $2.77 billion in 2022 to $3.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The network forensics market is expected to grow to $5.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.1%.



The network forensics market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing TCP and ethernet.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Network forensics refer to digital forensics that essentially deals with the examination of the network and the traffic going across a network that is suspected to be involved in malicious activities. The network forensics are used in data privacy or intrusion prevention.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the network forensics market in 2022.North America was the second largest region of the network forensics market.



The regions covered in the network forensics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The components of network forensics are solutions and professional services.Network forensics solutions refer to the monitoring and analysis of computer traffic for legal evidence, intrusion detection, and information gathering.



The deployment modes include cloud and on-premises.The organizations include SMEs and large enterprises.



The applications include endpoint security and data center security. The various verticals include BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, IT and ITeS, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, transportation, and other verticals.



The increasing incidence of cyberattacks and advanced threats is expected to propel the growth of the network forensics market going forward.Cyber-attacks refer to attempts to gain unauthorized access to a computer or a system, whereas an advanced persistent threat (APT) refers to a prolonged and targeted cyberattack in which an intruder gains access to a network and remains undetected for an ample period.



Network forensics prevents cyber-attacks by capturing, recording, and analyzing network traffic and audit files.For instance, in 2020, according to the Microsoft Digital Defense Report by Microsoft, a US-based technology company, cyber-attacks have become more sophisticated in recent years with new techniques.



IoT threats increased by 35% in the first half of 2020 as compared to the second half of 2019. Also, according to ESET Threat Report T2 2021, researchers found a 7.3% increase in email-based attacks between May and August 2021, the majority of which were part of phishing campaigns, a scam created by cybercriminals to steal financial resources. . Therefore, the increasing incidence of cyberattacks and advanced threats is driving the growth of the network forensics market.



The adoption of the internet of things (IoT) in the forensics industry is a key trend in the scientific network forensics market.Major companies operating in the network forensics market are adopting the internet of things (IoT) in the forensics industry to strengthen their position in the network forensics market.



IoT network forensics is the practice of analyzing IoT devices to investigate crimes.For instance, in June 2022, NetWitness, a US-based network security monitoring software provider, launched NetWitness XDR, which delivers a robust set of capabilities helping customers stay ahead of the most sophisticated cyber threats and enabling extended detection and response (XDR).



The updated platform offers full visibility into all key data planes across an organization, including network, logs, full Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), endpoint, and Internet of Things (IoT), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), a complete Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), and new asset analytics and prioritization, all easily viewed in a single interface and a unified data model.



The countries covered in the network forensics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The network forensics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides network forensics market statistics, including network forensics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a network forensics market share, detailed network forensics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the network forensics industry. This network forensics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

