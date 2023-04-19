Solar Shingles Market expected to hit USD 550 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.46 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Energy and Power research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Solar Shingles Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Solar Shingles Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 344.02 Mn in 2022 to USD 499.18 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.46 percent.



Solar Shingles Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 344.02 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 499.18 Mn. CAGR 5.46 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type, Roofing Type and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the market by value and volume. The report provides an analysis of the market through segments such as type, roofing type and end-user along with their multiple sub-segments. The Solar Shingles Market report includes key players benchmarking to assist new market entrants and industry competitors in determining the market opportunities. The report analyses the market through pricing, investment, gross income and competitive landscape in major geographic regions. The Solar Shingles Market data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Primary data has been collected from interviews with market leaders and opinions from business leaders. Secondary data were collected from annual reports of the organization, public records and white papers. Collected data were later analyzed by tools such as SWOT analysis and PORTER’s five force model to analyse the market.

Solar Shingles Market Overview

Solar Shingles also known as photovoltaic shingles are nothing but solar panels which produces electricity and function as a roofing material at the same time. The Key manufacturers of the solar shingles market have lucrative opportunities since the increased adoption of sustainable energy sources across the world. The report includes the key areas of investment in the Solar Shingles Market.

Solar Shingles Market Dynamics

Favorable government initiatives regarding the use of sustainable energy sources and collective efforts across the world toward renewable energy developments are expected to drive the Solar Shingles Market. The technological advancements due to large investments in research and development by major key players are expected to drive the Solar Shingles Market. Solar shingles offer benefits such as durability, adaptability and flexibility. The increased urbanization along with increased expenditure on home renovations to deploy renewable energy sources are expected to drive the Solar Shingles Market. The cost of installation of solar shingles is very high, which is expected to hinder the growth of the Solar Shingles Market.

Solar Shingles Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. The tax benefits of deploying solar shingles from the government and the massive demand for energy due to the large population and infrastructure developments are expected to drive the Asia Pacific Solar Shingles Market. Europe is expected to be the second-largest region to dominate the market during the forecast period (2023-2029).

Solar Shingles Market Segmentation

By Type:

Silicon Solar Shingles

Copper – Indium – Gallium – Selenide (CIGS) Solar Shingles

Others



Silicon solar shingles are expected to hold the largest share of the Solar Shingles Market. Silicon products remain solid at room temperature and pressure . Silicon has qualities such as a longer life cycle, easy to maintain and has properties of both metals and non-metals.

By Roofing Type:

New Roofing

Reroofing

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Residential is expected to be the dominant segment in the Solar Shingles Market. Solar shingles are easy to deploy, cost-effective and avoid any threats such as electric shocks since it eliminates the wiring. The residential segment is witnessing rapid growth given the enhanced accessibility for the installation of Solar Shingles products.

Solar Shingles Market Key Competitors include:

Solar Lighting International, Inc. (U.S.)

Azuri Technologies Ltd (Kenya)

Dyesol Ltd. (Australia)

Solarwatt (Germany)

Hanergy Holding Group Limited (China)

Ertex Solartechnik GmbH (Germany

Canadian Solar (Canada)

Sunflare (U.S.)

DOW (U.S.)

Tesla, (U.S.)

PVEL LLC (U.S.)

Ergosun (U.S.)

RGS Energy (U.S.)

FlexSol Solutions B.V. (Netherlands)

SunTegra Solar (U.S.)

SunMaster Solar Lighting Co.,Ltd. (China)

SolarOne Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Best Solar Street Lights USA (U.S.)

