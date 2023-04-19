Digital Twin Consortium Presents Successful Digital Twin Business Essentials Class

BOSTON, MA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) announced Successful Digital Twin Business Essentials, a four-hour class that the originator of the digital twin concept, Dr. Michael Grieves, will provide. The course will take place on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Universal Orlando.

Industry leaders evaluating, investigating, and planning short- and long-term digital twin use case projects should consider taking the class. They will gain knowledge of the basic principles, concepts, and enabling components of digital twins. They will apply SWOT and financial analyses to digital twin projects. They will also learn how to develop use cases that consider technology, people, process, and best practices.

“Without the backing of executive management, digital twins, a key enabler of digital transformation, are unlikely to achieve their full potential,” said Dan Isaacs, GM, and CTO, DTC “By taking a holistic approach, Digital twins can provide transformative business outcomes.”

“Highly technical projects, which includes digital twins, can be problematic if management doesn’t fully comprehend them,” said Dr. Grieves. “Project proposals must clearly and concisely explain the technology, its potential benefits, and the business value in terms leadership understands.”

The class will lay out digital twin concepts in management- and board-level terms. It will:

Describe the digital twin model, its related technologies, and its potential evolution.

Define digital twin value and its strategic and financial evaluation implications.

Identify digital twin use cases and value.

Help attendees assess and evaluate digital twin project proposals and identify organizations’ readiness and requirements.

Capacity for the Successful Digital Twin Business Essentials class is limited to 20 attendees. Please register for the event. The price for non-members is $995; for DTC members, the price is $895. Early bird pricing is $795 for non-members and $695 for DTC members if you book by May 15, 2023.

