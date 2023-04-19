Trane Technologies Executive Holly Paeper Joins LiquidStack's Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidStack , the global leader in liquid immersion cooling for data centers, today announced the appointment of Trane Technologies executive Holly Paeper to its Board of Directors. Paeper is president of Trane Technologies’ global Life Science Solutions business. As a member of the board, Paeper will apply her experience in growth, operations, strategy and sustainability to LiquidStack as the company builds on its recent successes.



The timing of Paeper’s appointment coincides with Trane Technologies' Series B investment in LiquidStack. This funding will accelerate the company’s manufacturing, R&D and commercialization as LiquidStack rapidly expands its product portfolio and delivery capabilities, demonstrating how the two companies continue to align and find new ways to collaborate.

“Holly Paeper provides significant value to our board,” said Joe Capes, CEO of LiquidStack. “As a proven strategic, global growth leader and STEM advocate with numerous industry awards for driving entrepreneurism, diversity and sustainability, she comes to us at just the right time in our company’s history, when we are making strides to reduce the environmental impact of data centers and edge computing.”

Paeper brings more than 25 years of experience in the industrial and technology markets across nearly every vertical and customer segment. She has a proven record to nurture innovation and big ideas, build and scale high-growth businesses and cultivate high-performance teams. Since joining Trane Technologies in 2016 and prior to her current position, Paeper has held executive and general management roles leading Data Center Precision Cooling, Strategic Sales and Marketing. Paeper also previously held executive leadership roles at Corning, Eaton Corporation and Intel Corporation.

Paeper earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota – Carlson School of Management.

In addition to the Board appointment, LiquidStack also announced two additional hires: David Watkins as Global Sales Director and Angela Taylor as Director of Strategy.

David joins LiquidStack from Rittal and will manage a growing global commercial organization. His experience in supervising global partnerships, strategic alliances and channel partner ecosystems, as well as his relationships with key industry players, will enable him to drive new opportunities for LiquidStack.

Angela will have responsibility for LiquidStack’s global strategy and execution. She brings a wealth of experience from eight years of strategic planning leadership at Intel, on multiple business groups. While running Intel’s Data Center Business Innovation (DBIO) group, Angela led the development of data center liquid cooling-based sustainability solutions. At LiquidStack, she will continue such efforts as the company scales and broadens its portfolio and capabilities.

For more information on the LiquidStack board of directors, please visit www.liquidstack.com/about-us .

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack has the world’s largest install base of liquid cooling for data centers globally. LiquidStack’s immersion liquid cooling is the only proven, highly scalable, environmentally safe and sustainable solution to meet the growing thermal challenges of cloud, enterprise, edge, high performance computing and crypto-mining applications. Since pioneering 2-phase immersion cooling in 2012, LiquidStack has deployed advanced cooling solutions across the world’s most demanding compute environments, actively reducing energy and water use on a massive scale. Today, LiquidStack provides thermal management solutions to many of the world’s largest cloud services, semiconductor, manufacturing and IT hardware providers.

