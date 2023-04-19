MySize to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MySize , Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) (“MySize” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-driven solutions for fashion and retail that drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients and an omnichannel e-commerce company, today announced its CEO & Founder, Ronen Luzon, will present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico.



Mr. Luzon will showcase the latest innovations and milestones achieved by the Company in 2022 and its roadmap for 2023. MySize reported over 3300% revenue growth in 2022 over the prior year, meeting its revenue guidance of $4.5 million. 2023 revenues are expected to double over 2022. The Company’s sizing solutions, MySizeID and Naiz Fit, are being adopted by the top names in fashion and retail, driven by data on cost and carbon footprint savings.

The Sequire Investor Summit takes place April 24 – 26th, 2023 at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Mr. Luzon will present on Tuesday, April 25 at 11:30 am AT / 10:30 am ET. Investors attending the conference may request a 1x1 meeting with management through the Sequire portal.

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/



About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions including MySizeID and recently acquired Naiz Fit to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com .

