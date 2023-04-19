SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating LFST, BRY, CDNA, and OPEN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of LifeStance Health Group, Inc., Berry Corporation, CareDx, Inc., and Opendoor Technologies Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.



LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Accused of Misleading Investors

On April 10, 2023, Judge Jed S. Rakoff of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against LifeStance Health Group, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov is investigating LifeStance regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that on September 13, 2022, Judge Karen Gren Scholer of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Berry Corporation, paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov is investigating Berry Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of CareDx, Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating CareDx regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Opendoor Technologies Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating Opendoor Technologies regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101

moka.law