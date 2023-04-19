Spay and Neuter Market Size to Reach USD 3.41 Billion by 2032 - Rising Rate of Pet Adoption & Pet's Wellbeing to Bolster Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global spay and neuter market is expected to grow from USD 2.26 billion in 2022 to USD 3.41 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



Before the pets reach the age of five months, surgical procedures like spaying and neutering should be carried out. However, in some instances, this barrier may vary. Every year, millions of cats and dogs of all ages and breeds are euthanized or end up as strays in community shelters. These big numbers are the consequence of unwanted, spontaneous litter that might have been forestalled by spaying & neutering. In addition to reducing pet overpopulation, these routine medical procedures may also prevent behavioral issues, allowing the pet to live a happier, longer, and healthier life. Spaying assists in the prevention of uterine infection and breast cancer, which kills approximately 50% of dogs and 90% of cats. Neutering the male companion before six months of age also prevents testicular cancer and unwanted litters. Cats and dogs that have been neutered concentrate on their human families. On the other hand, unneutered dogs and cats may spray strong-smelling urine all over the house to mark their territory. Early neutering can avoid many aggression issues. In many areas of the country, stray animals are a severe problem. They can harm children, and the local fauna, cause car accidents, and prey on wildlife. Spaying and neutering significantly impact reducing the number of street animals. Millions of cats and dogs of all ages and breeds are killed or left as strays yearly. Unplanned litter that could have been avoided by spaying or neutering causes these high numbers.



Request PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13412



Market Growth & Trends



The number of pets across the globe is growing, and pet owners are spending more on their care. The aim of the animal health industry is the betterment of animals. The sector comprises doctors and animal health product manufacturers like vaccines, antibiotics, diagnostics, digital technologies, parasiticides, and other tools. According to estimates from the OECD and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, livestock and fish production will rise by 14% between 2020 and 2030. To achieve sustainable production goals, a significant portion of this growth will need to be attained through enhancements in the productivity of existing herds. An essential component of this sustainable strategy will be improved health management to lessen livestock losses and boost productivity. As a response, the Animal Health industry is working to help these animals live longer and protect the homes around them from fleas, ticks, diseases, and other dangers that pets can bring home if they are not adequately cared for. The lifespan of pets is now greater than ever. Immunotherapies, diagnostics, and pain management advances enable better senior care for ageing animals. Improved veterinary care increases opportunities to establish a solid foundation for a pet's well-being early in life.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the dogs segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 60% and market revenue of USD 1.36 billion.



The animal type segment is divided into dogs, cats and others. In 2022, the dogs segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 60% and market revenue of USD 1.36 billion.



• In 2022, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 58% and a market revenue of USD 1.31 billion.



The veterinary clinics segment is divided into veterinary clinics and veterinary hospitals. In 2022, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 58% and a market revenue of USD 1.31 billion.



• In 2022, the animal welfare & shelter groups segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of USD 1.24 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into animal welfare & shelter groups and pet owners. In 2022, the animal welfare & shelter groups segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of USD 1.24 billion.



Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13412/single



Regional Segment Analysis of the Spay and Neuter Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global spay and neuter market, with a market share of around 40% and USD 1.06 billion of the market revenue in 2022. The North American region is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The Spay and Neuter market in North America has been expanding rapidly. The United States dominates the spay and neuter market in North America. It slows the spread of serious diseases that threaten public health, like rabies. The absence of any disease will be beneficial to animals.



Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13412



Key players operating in the global spay and neuter market are:



• Animal Spay-Neuter Clinic

• Companions Spay & Neuter

• S/Nipped Clinic

• East Valley Veterinary Clinic

• Spay & Neuter Center of Southern Nevada

• The Spay & Neuter Center of New Jersey

• ST. Croix Animal Friends

• Fix Long Beach

• Neuter Clinic Spain

• Indian Street Animal Clinic

• Holt Road Pet Hospital

• Brown Veterinary Hospital

• Aloropi Vet Center

• Pets Health Veterinary Clinic FZE

• Vet Plus Center



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global spay and neuter market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Spay and Neuter Market by Animal Type:



• Dogs



o Spaying

o Neutering



• Cats



o Spaying

o Neutering



• Others



Global Spay and Neuter Market by Service Provider:



• Veterinary Clinics

• Veterinary Hospitals



Global Spay and Neuter Market by End-User:



• Animal Welfare & Shelter Groups

• Pet Owners



For more information in the analysis of this report, speak to research analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13412



About the report:



The global spay and neuter market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com