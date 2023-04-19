Carahsoft Named CloudBees Americas Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2022

RESTON, Va., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the Americas Public Sector Partner of the Year by CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises. This special recognition was revealed on CloudBees’ Partner Day as part of its annual Partner of the Year Awards that acknowledge outstanding achievements and innovations from across the CloudBees global partner ecosystem.



Carahsoft and CloudBees began their partnership in 2018, and together provide the U.S. Public Sector with powerful DevSecOps solutions to optimize software delivery and accelerate innovation. Carahsoft’s dedicated sales and marketing team continues to drive value and increase demand for CloudBees’ solutions, resulting in consistent annual growth in the Federal market. Carahsoft was one of several partners chosen to receive an award based on its strategy and commitment to the partnership, demand generation, revenue creation and ability to complement CloudBees solutions.

“We are honored to be named the CloudBees Partner of the Year within the Public Sector,” said Rich Savage, Sales Director who leads the CloudBees Team at Carahsoft. “DevSecOps solutions are a critical enabler of many Government functions, so we are proud to work together with CloudBees and our reseller partners to empower the Public Sector’s missions through this technology. We look forward to continued growth and collaboration with CloudBees in the future.”

"This year, Carahsoft has been an inspiring reflection of the impact our partner ecosystem enables through the innovative solutions we provide to our mutual customer base,” said Jose Pena Toro, Vice President of Channels and Alliances at CloudBees. “We extend our sincere appreciation to Carahsoft as a standout partner who has shown exceptional expertise and dedication to our customers.”

