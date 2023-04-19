Chainstack Launches Chainstack Subgraphs to Accelerate Reliable Access to Blockchain Data

Singapore, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chainstack, the leading suite of services connecting developers with Web3 infrastructure, has announced the launch of the Chainstack Subgraphs, the most powerful blockchain data indexing solution providing real-time on-chain data.

Chainstack Subgraphs abstract complex backend infrastructure and engineering, necessary to extract and process data from archive nodes, to reliably deliver real-time on-chain data to exchanges, DEXs, wallets, analytics, NFTs, gaming, and more. Chainstack Subgraphs allows Web3 developers and businesses to leverage Chainstack’s enterprise-level infrastructure to instantly query real-time on-chain while ensuring near-zero-latency syncs and high network availability.

Chainstack Subgraphs is a single point of access for all data across supported protocols. The dedicated indexer will launch with the support of up to 13 of the largest protocols including Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Optimism, Arbitrum, NEAR, Aurora, Fantom, Gnosis, Harmony, Cronos, Fuse, and more while offering a seamless migration from the Hosted Service. Chainstack will also support Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain on the elastic indexer, with the remaining protocols gradually rolling out after.

With The Graph sunsetting its Hosted Service and DApps migrating to the decentralized network, Chainstack makes it easy for the community to migrate to its fully compatible platform. Developers can host, and index the subgraphs on its infrastructure, an intuitive and more reliable solution. The onboarding process of the decentralized indexing solution is intricate as it requires users to purchase its native token and stake it, without any professional support. Chainstack provides developers with the privacy, speed, stability, 24/7 customer support, and payments in fiat or crypto their projects may require.

"We are excited to launch the Chainstack Subgraphs and maximize the value of our platform, providing Web3 developers and businesses with a simple and reliable way to access on-chain data," said Eugene Aseev, Founder and CTO of Chainstack. "We are confident this new addition will help businesses drive Web3 innovation even further and make informed decisions faster than ever, and provide developers with a way to leverage key data in creating seamless experiences for their decentralized applications."

The Chainstack Subgraphs is the newest addition to Chainstack's suite of services the platform is building such as unified access to multi-chain node and data APIs, distributed compute and storage, identity management and security testing, and the ever-expanding list of services and tools to build amazing applications across all prominent Web3 protocols.

Chainstack offers fast, reliable, and easy-to-use infrastructure solutions distributed globally, and enables thousands of companies to cut down the time to market, costs, and risks associated with creating and scaling decentralized applications. Chainstack is trusted by Polygon, 1inch, TheGraph, Chainlink, Trust Wallet, and others, and currently supports a fast-growing community of over 75,000 developers.

About Chainstack

