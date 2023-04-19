New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Continuous Delivery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443903/?utm_source=GNW

The global continuous delivery market grew from $3.2 billion in 2022 to $3.92 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The continuous delivery market is expected to grow to $8.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.9%.



The continuous delivery market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing minimum-in-service deployment and rolling application updates.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Continuous delivery refers to software development practice where code changes are automatically prepared by the system at the time of release to production.This helps in accurate building, testing, and releasing software with greater speed and frequency.



The continuous delivery is used in automated testing, and unit testing to verify application updates across multiple dimensions before deploying to customers.



North America was the largest region in the continuous delivery market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the continuous delivery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of continuous delivery market pipeline stages are the source stage, build stage, test stage, and deploy stage.The source stage refers to the first stage of the CD pipeline, which is triggered by the change in the code repository.



The deployment modes are on-premises and cloud.The organization sizes are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises.



The end-user industries are banking, financial services, insurance, telecom and IT, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government and defense, and other end-user industries.



The growing adoption of automation is expected to propel the growth of the continuous delivery market going forward.Automation refers to technological applications that require little or no human intervention.



Continuous delivery automates the software process by automatically deploying all code changes to the testing and production environment, therefore making the process of software testing more efficient.For instance, according to the survey report released by Camunda, a US-based process orchestration software provider offering automation software, in 2020, 67 % of businesses used business process automation solutions to increase end-to-end visibility across several systems.



The survey also states that 67% of businesses have implemented automation of processes across different systems and technologies for end-to-end visibility and 84% of businesses plan to increase investment in process automation. Therefore, the growing adoption of automation will drive the continuous delivery market.



Technology advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the continuous delivery market.Major companies in the market are introducing new technologies such as Cloud Deploy which contains self-managed continuous delivery solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, Google, a US-based software and technology developer, introduced Google Cloud Deploy which helps an opinionated continuous delivery service that simplifies, accelerates, and improves the reliability of continuous delivery to Google Kubernetes Engine.With the help of self-managed continuous delivery, solutions help to get reclaim the time spent maintaining your continuous delivery tooling and time spent on delivering value to your customers.



It also provides discrete resource access control, execution-level security, and flow management tools such as release promotion, rollback, and approvals for protection against unwanted approvals.



In September 2022, CloudBees, a US-based DevOps software firm that powers the continuous economy, acquired ReleaseIQ for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, CloudBees platform will be able to provide more visibility, and control over its software delivery on an end-to-end basis.



A flow orchestration engine is already included in CloudBees’ continuous delivery platform.In contrast, ReleaseIQ provides similar functionality using a SaaS platform that is more accessible across multiple continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) platforms.



ReleaseIQ is a US-based provider of an orchestration platform for automating software delivery via a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.



The countries covered in the continuous delivery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



