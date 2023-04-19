Nebulizer Market Share to Reach USD 2.1 Bn, Globally by 2032 | CAGR of 6.1%

New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The global nebulizer market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.1 billion by 2032 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Nebulizers are the preferred devices used in treating respiratory disorders in individuals by administering the medication directly into the lungs. They are mostly prescribed to patients with respiratory diseases who are unable to breathe deeply with the help of inhalers



Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://market.us/report/nebulizer-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By type , the high demand for the jet nebulizer segment makes it dominant in the global market in 2022. Furthermore, it is predicted to grow significantly from 2023 to 2032.

, the high demand for the jet nebulizer segment makes it dominant in the global market in 2022. Furthermore, it is predicted to grow significantly from 2023 to 2032. By portability , the tabletop segment is accounted to hold the largest market share globally during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

, the tabletop segment is accounted to hold the largest market share globally during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By application , the COPD segment dominated the market for nebulizers in 2022.

, the COPD segment dominated the market for nebulizers in 2022. The hospitals held the largest revenue share of the total market by end-user in 2022.

in 2022. In 2022 , North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 40%.

, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Asia-Pacific will grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period of 2023-2032.

By the usage of oxygen, ultrasonic power for breaking up the liquid drug into aerosols, as well as the compressed air, turns the liquid medicine into a fine mist. This significant growth is the impact of increasing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, rising demand for home healthcare devices, and rising geriatric population.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Nebulizer Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the nebulizer market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing incidence of chronic disorders : The sedentary lifestyle of individuals and the growing aged population led to an increase in respiratory disorders such as COPD and asthma, increasing the demand for nebulizers.

: The sedentary lifestyle of individuals and the growing aged population led to an increase in respiratory disorders such as COPD and asthma, increasing the demand for nebulizers. Rising Pollution : Rising pollution is one of the most common respiratory diseases, and hence it is subjected to boost the market growth for nebulizers.

: Rising pollution is one of the most common respiratory diseases, and hence it is subjected to boost the market growth for nebulizers. Government Initiatives: There is a rising prevalence of respiratory diseases worldwide. Therefore, the government of various regions is taking initiatives such as early diagnosis and treatment, increasing the demand for nebulizers.

There is a rising prevalence of respiratory diseases worldwide. Therefore, the government of various regions is taking initiatives such as early diagnosis and treatment, increasing the demand for nebulizers. Higher Adoption of Nebulizer: The nebulizer is being increasingly adopted by individuals with respiratory disorders owing to its ease of use and can be used at home. Therefore, the nebulizer market is predicted to expand significantly over the forecast period.

To understand how our Nebulizer Market report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/nebulizer-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in the Global Nebulizer Market

The increase in healthcare services costs and long hospital stays resulted in a frequency shift of patient treatment from hospitals towards home healthcare settings. Furthermore, the expensive treatment of respiratory disorders such as (COPD) chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and other respiratory disorders in hospitals due to expensive stays emphasizes the patients to adopt home healthcare devices for treatment. Therefore, this growing demand for inhaled drug delivery devices as well as the promotion of these products for home use by many healthcare organizations is likely to propel the growth of the nebulizer market in the upcoming period.

Market Growth

The market growth is subjected to significant factors such as the lack of physical activities by individuals, rising consumption of alcohol and tobacco, rising cases of respiratory diseases due to high pollution, as well as a rise in the aged population with respiratory disorders. Moreover, the involvement of key players in developing newly designed nebulizers and increased investments in R&D activities are likely to surge the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global nebulizer market with 40% of the revenue share in 2022. Due to the government efforts such as favorable reimbursement policies, a well-organized healthcare system, and growing customer awareness about respiratory disorders are the major factors responsible for market expansion. In addition, the availability of technologically advanced devices in North America is anticipated to surge the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is accounted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period because of the high geriatric population and government initiatives promoting technological developments. Additionally, this region's favorable taxation policies and low-cost manufacturing sites are attracting foreign key players to this market. Moreover, increased patient awareness in this region has increased the demand for these devices.

To know about the regional trends and drivers that will have an impact on the market - Request a sample report!



Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 1.2 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 2.1 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 6.1% North America Revenue Share 40.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Lack of physical activities and busy schedules of people has led to an increase in obesity worldwide. Also, the high consumption of alcohol and tobacco is considerably increasing the occurrence of chronic respiratory disorders, resulting in higher sales of nebulizers. Apart from this, the rising pollution levels due to the expansion of industries and the increase in the adoption of private vehicles is another major factor supporting the increasing demand for nebulizers globally.

In emerging economies, the more rapidly increasing prevalence of chronic diseases resulting in a significant frequency of individuals suffering from respiratory disorders and government initiatives to promote early diagnosis and treatment is further increasing the number of patients undergoing the treatment and, thus, increasing the demand for the products.

Market Restraints

Certain concerns have been raised regarding the safety of respiratory devices for the transmission of infection. There is a risk of transferring the infection from the tubing of nebulizers to the patient’s lung. In addition, the transmission of the infection from the unsterile chambers of these devices will likely result in fewer recommendations given by the physicians for their use.

Owing to these factors, some centers have shifted from using nebulizers to (pMDI) metered dose inhalers with valve holding chambers over the past years. Metered dose inhalers are typically small, easy to carry, portable, and offer numerous operational and clinical benefits in asthma treatment. Thus, the high availability of alternative treatment options hinders the nebulizers' growth.

Market Opportunities

Rising innovations by the key players with the development of technologically advanced devices and medication dispensing at a constant particle size have increased the use of vibrating mesh nebulizers. Therefore, due to this device's comfortable and easy use, it is expected to contribute to the growing adoption of this device. Therefore, such innovations are anticipated to increase the demand for portable devices. Moreover, an increase in collaborations and partnerships among the key players to extend their market reach and the increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about innovative products are likely to fuel market growth.

Purchase Copy of this Premium Market Research Study at: https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=100248

Report Segmentation of the Nebulizer Market

Type Insight

The jet nebulizer held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow more over the forecast period. The low cost of devices, efficient drug delivery design, and the easy handling of nebulizer has increased demand for jet nebulizer over the past years. They are most effective in delivering the formulations that cannot be delivered by (pMDI) pressurized metered-dose inhalers and with dry powder inhalers.

The mesh nebulizer segment is expected to witness noteworthy market growth during the forecast period owing to the minimized drug loss and compact-size technologically advanced devices. In addition, the demand for mesh nebulizers is likely to be augmented because of significant factors such as increased patient acceptance, portability, and convenience. The noteworthy growth is achieved due to the increased adoption of mesh nebulizer that aids in accurate drug delivery to lower residual volumes and lung.

Portability Insight

The table-top segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The key factors contributing to this significant share include the rising use of tabletop nebulizers owing to the favorable reimbursement policies in well-developed markets and the operational benefits these devices offer.

As a result, the portable nebulizer segment is anticipated to grow steadily over the forecast period. In addition, the rising number of players developing portable devices and their rising adoption is expected to boost the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Applications Insight

COPD is anticipated to account for the highest revenue share in the global nebulizer market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of COPD. Furthermore, recent modifications in technology have made nebulizers more patient-friendly. In addition, various types of medication are largely available in nebulized formulations, including long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonists, long-acting beta2-agonists, steroids, antibiotics, and mucolytics.

All these features made it possible for individuals with COPD to use the nebulizers outside the acute settings such as hospitals or clinics, which in turn, boosted the segment growth. The Asthma segment is accounted to witness significant growth with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Asthma is accounted to be the most prevalent respiratory condition globally due to the increasing pollution in most regions.

End User Insight

The hospital's segment dominated the nebulizer market in 2022 with the maximum shareholding of the total market. Although the large patient pool and favorable reimbursement policies are significant factors, hospitals have been an active part of the healthcare industry and the profitable revenue source for the entire industry. Hence, multiple companies continuously put in revenue and marketing strategies to endorse their product/services among the hospitals. Home healthcare devices are continuously gaining popularity, increasing market share in recent years. Home healthcare devices are more cost-effective than expensive hospital stays for respiratory disorders, so they preferentially shift. Moreover, technological advancements and product miniaturization are increasing the adoption of home healthcare devices.

If you want to get a better understanding of the report, you can access a PDF sample, which includes the complete table of contents, list of exhibits, selected illustrations, and example pages @ https://market.us/report/nebulizer-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Type

Jet Nebulizer

Mesh Nebulizer

Ultrasonic Nebulizer

By Portability

Portable Nebulizer

Tabletop Nebulizer

By Applications

COPD

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Emergency Centers

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the significant players include,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

Rossmax International Ltd.

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Vectura Group Ltd

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Aerogen

PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Nebulizer Market

In July 2022 , an agreement was signed between Ziccum and TEKCELEO, an innovative mechatronic manufacturer with advanced information of nebulizers, to develop a new nebulizer. The component is essential to the advanced drying capabilities and scale-up of Ziccum’s LaminarPace system, which formulates vaccines as thermostable powders that do not require cold chain transport.

, an agreement was signed between Ziccum and TEKCELEO, an innovative mechatronic manufacturer with advanced information of nebulizers, to develop a new nebulizer. The component is essential to the advanced drying capabilities and scale-up of Ziccum’s LaminarPace system, which formulates vaccines as thermostable powders that do not require cold chain transport. In March 2021, the LAMIRA Nebulizer System by PARI Pharma GmbH received authorization, and it was used to deliver Insmed's drug product, ARIKAYCE, in Japan.

Browse More Related Reports

Cystic-Fibrosis Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 6,836.4 Mn. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.94% from 2023-2032

Vessel Sealing Devices Market is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 3.13 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Drug Delivery Devices Market was worth USD 242,172.9 mn in 2021, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market size is expected to be worth around USD 3000 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.08%.

Life Support Equipment Market is projected to be USD 4152.5 Mn in 2021 to reach USD 5,957.40 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Dyspnea treatment market is projected to increase its valuation at a CAGR of 5.45%, between 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog: