Konica Minolta Wins Social Impact Award

Ramsey, NJ, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it received an Honorable Mention as part of PR Newsline’s annual Social Impact Awards. This award recognizes outstanding corporate social responsibility (CSR) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Konica Minolta’s winning Arbor Day Foundation activation was part of its exhibit during Labelexpo Americas 2022 last September in Chicago. At the show, the company showcased its full line of labeling printers – including the U.S. market’s first look at the company’s new AccurioLabel 400 five-color digital label press.

Professional printing companies are more environmentally conscious than ever, and with so many sustainable resources available, they are finding ways to produce printed products that are not impactful to the environment. Konica Minolta has long believed in sustainability and the need for companies to create positive change, long before most of the corporate world considered the need for action – hence, its corporate global philosophy, “The Creation of New Value.” The company’s printing equipment technology is widely known for features that help print shops meet this mission by eliminating waste, reducing power consumption and much more.

Based on growing trends in sustainability, in addition to showcasing its label technology, Konica Minolta sought to leverage this opportunity to drive awareness for its own, long-term environmental action plan.

“Konica Minolta has a long-time environmental action plan that includes achieving carbon minus status by 2030 and reducing CO 2 emissions throughout the product lifecycle by 80 percent by 2050,” said Stacey Sujeebun, Director, Corporate Marketing and Brand Communications, Konica Minolta. “As part of this mission, the company has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation for the last two years to plant more than 20,000 trees in an effort to revitalize U.S. national forests. LabelExpo was the perfect opportunity to share the pride we have in this program with our current and potential customers, dealers, press and analysts.”

Considering its environmental action plan and partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Konica Minolta’s marketing team developed an activation to plant a tree for every booth visitor as a fun way to engage attendees, who could write their name or company on a label and adhere it as a “leaf” to a large white tree behind the booth’s check-in desk. Rolls of specially designed labels were printed on a Konica Minolta label printing press for the activation.

By the end of the show, Konica Minolta collected almost 300 “leaves” from booth visitors and planted that many trees – bringing the total number of trees planted during 2022 to 10,500. These trees are part of a broader initiative with the Arbor Day Foundation to help replant more than 50 acres of forestland, resulting in sequestering nearly 2,000 metric tons of net carbon dioxide and removing 9 tons of air pollution over the next 40 years. Together with the Arbor Day Foundation, the company is currently working to support reforestation in California, which was significantly impacted by wildfires in 2019, affecting more than 1.8 million acres of forestland in the state.

View this brief video for more details about Konica Minolta’s winning CSR activation.

Visit Konica Minolta online to learn more about its environmental initiatives.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation — alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners — has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

# # # # #

Attachments