Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2023

The global fetal bovine serum market grew from $1010 million in 2022 to $1067.44 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The fetal bovine serum market is expected to grow to $1419.98 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The fetal bovine serum market consists of sales of Ultra-low IgG, ES Cell, MSC and Exosome-Depleted.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Fetal bovine serum refers to a typical element of animal cell culture media that is utilised to support the growth of eukaryotic cells cultured in vitro.It is obtained by harvesting bovine foetuses from pregnant cows who were about to be slaughtered.



FBS is frequently obtained with a cardiac puncture without the use of any type of anaesthesia.



North America was the largest region in the fetal bovine serum market in 2022.Asia-Pacific recorded the fastest growth during the forecast period.



The regions covered in the fetal bovine serum report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of fetal bovine serum are charcoal stripped, chromatographic, dialyzed fetal bovine serum, exosome depleted, stem cell, others.Charcoal stripped fetal bovine serum has activated carbon that helps lower levels of lipophilic compounds such as hormones, growth factors, and steroids and is used to conduct receptor or estrogen related studies.



Dialyzed fetal bovine serum has reduced concentration of low molecular weight components such as nucleotides, amino acids, hormones, salts and various small proteins in serum and is used in cell culture systems requiring a more defined environment of small molecules.Exosome depleted fetal bovine serum isolates exosomes from cultured cells without the complication of bovine exosomes that are present in conventional FBS and is used for research on exosomes.



The fetal bovine serum is used in drug discovery, cell culture media, in vitro fertilization, human and animal vaccine production, diagnostics, others. Fetal bovine serum is used in various sectors including research and academic institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, others.



The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to drive the growth of the fetal bovine serum market in the forecast period.A biopharmaceutical is a medicinal product that is derived from biological sources such as animals, humans, and microorganisms using biotechnology.



Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is the most widely used substitute for animal cell culture media.Pharmaceutical firms, diagnostic laboratories, and researchers rely heavily on FBS for much of their cell culture requirements in biologics research.



The global biologics market is expected to increase from $253.4 billion in 2020 to $420.5 billion by 2025. Therefore, the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals propels the growth of the fetal bovine serum market.



Increasing collaborations between companies and research intuitions is a key trend gaining popularity in the fetal bovine serum market.Major companies are collaborating for increasing production capabilities, expanding market share and developing new products.



For instance, US based GE Healthcare collaborated with New Zealand based Oritain for developing an independent test that can confirm the country of origin of fetal bovine serum (FBS) which would help biomanufacturing entities as FBS used in different countries pose different risk levels for virus contamination.



Sartorius, a German-based life science research and biopharmaceutical company acquired Biological Industries for $53.67 million. Through this acquisition, Sartorius expanded cell culture media and complementing the product portfolio for the users in the growing advanced therapies market in the majority portion of Biological Industries. Biological Industries is an Israel-based chemical and biotechnology company that provides fetal bovine serum for mammalian cell culture.



The countries covered in the Fetal Bovine Serum market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



