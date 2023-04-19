Switchgear Monitoring System Market to Witness Steady Growth with a Market Value of US$2.04 Billion by 2033, Persistence Market Research

New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market size was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2022 and is Projected to reach USD 2.04 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2023-2033). The increasing demand for electricity, the need for efficient power distribution, and the growing awareness about the importance of equipment condition monitoring are driving the growth of the switchgear monitoring system market.



Switchgear monitoring systems are essential for ensuring the reliability and safety of electrical power distribution networks. These systems provide real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and predictive maintenance of switchgear components, enabling early detection of faults and preventing equipment failures.

Switchgear refers to the electrical equipment used to regulate, control, and protect power distribution systems. It includes various components such as circuit breakers, switches, fuses, and relays, among others. Switchgear is commonly used in industries, commercial buildings, and utility substations to ensure the safe and reliable distribution of electrical power. Switchgear monitoring systems are designed to continuously monitor the performance and condition of switchgear components to detect abnormalities, prevent failures, and optimize maintenance activities.

Competitive Landscape

The switchgear monitoring system market is characterized by a highly competitive landscape, with several key players vying for market share. These players are continuously engaged in strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, and market expansion to gain a competitive edge. Here are some of the key players in the switchgear monitoring system market: Schneider Electric, IRIS Power LP, Qualitrol Company LLC, GE Grid Solutions, ABB Ltd, KONCAR- Electrical Engineering Institute, Inc., Farsens, IPEC Ltd, ALTANOVA Group, Haozhi Electric, Industrial Electric MFG, Prism Power Group, Seimens, Eaton Corp, OMICRON, DONWIL, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, LUMEL S.A

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for reliable power supply: The growing demand for electricity from various end-use sectors such as industrial, commercial, and residential is driving the need for reliable power supply. Switchgear monitoring systems help in ensuring the uninterrupted operation of power distribution networks by detecting faults and failures in switchgear components and enabling timely maintenance, thereby enhancing the reliability of power supply.

Challenges:

High initial investment: The installation and implementation of switchgear monitoring systems require significant upfront investment, including the cost of hardware, software, sensors, communication networks, and integration with existing infrastructure. This can be a barrier to adoption for small and medium

Switchgear monitoring systems generate a vast amount of data related to the performance, condition, and operation of switchgear components. This data is critical for effective monitoring and maintenance, but it also raises concerns about data security and privacy. Organizations need to implement robust data security measures to protect against potential cyber threats and ensure compliance with data protection regulations. Interoperability challenges: Switchgear monitoring systems may need to integrate with existing power distribution network infrastructure, including different types of switchgear components from different manufacturers. Ensuring interoperability and seamless integration of various systems and components can be challenging, as there may be differences in communication protocols, data formats, and hardware interfaces. This can pose barriers to implementation and adoption of switchgear monitoring systems.

Market Segmentation

By Component: The market can be segmented based on the components of the switchgear monitoring system, such as hardware, software, and services. Hardware components include sensors, relays, circuit breakers, and others, while software components encompass monitoring and analytics software. Services include installation, maintenance, and support services.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be a significant market for switchgear monitoring systems, driven by the increasing focus on reliable power supply, growing investments in smart grid technologies, and stringent regulatory requirements for safety and performance in the power distribution network. The United States and Canada are expected to be major contributors to the switchgear monitoring system market in North America, with a growing adoption of advanced monitoring and analytics technologies for efficient maintenance and performance optimization of switchgear components.

Recent News

In February 2023, ABB announced a strategic partnership with Hitachi ABB Power Grids to collaborate on the development of switchgear monitoring solutions. The partnership aims to leverage ABB's expertise in digitalization and Hitachi ABB Power Grids' domain knowledge in power grids to enhance the performance and reliability of switchgear systems.

