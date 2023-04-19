New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241911/?utm_source=GNW

The global immunoglobulins market grew from $15.89 billion in 2022 to $17.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The immunoglobulins market is expected to grow to $24.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The immunoglobins market consists of sales of antibodies, glycoproteins, and antigens.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Immunoglobins refer to glycoproteins, often known as antibodies, that are created by plasma cells (white blood cells). They play a crucial role in the immune response by selectively identifying and attaching to specific antigens, like viruses or bacteria, and assisting in their eradication.



North America was the largest region in the immunoglobulins market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the immunoglobulins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in immunoglobulins are IGG, IGA, IGM, IGE, and IGD.Immunoglobulin G (IGG) is the primary stimulator of humoral immunity in extracellular fluids such as blood, lymph, and saliva.



The immunoglobulins are delivered using the intravenous mode of delivery, subcutaneous mode of delivery and are used in hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), immunodeficiency disease, myasthenia gravis, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), others.



The increasing geriatric population drives the growth of the immunoglobulins market.The geriatric population is at high risk of infectious diseases and auto-immune diseases.



The immunoglobulin test determines the body’s ability to produce antibodies that protect it from bacteria, viruses, and allergies.According to the United Nations department of economic and social affairs (UN DESA), in 2020, the number of people aged over 65 was 727 million globally.



By 2050, this figure is expected to have more than doubled, reaching over 1.5 billion people. The aging population is expected to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to 16% in 2050. Thus, the increasing geriatric population is expected to increase the demand for the immunoglobulins market during the forecast period.



The launch of new offices and laboratories to boost research and development activities is shaping the immunoglobulins market.Major companies operating in the immunoglobulins sector are focused on opening new laboratories for immunoglobulins to enhance the platform technology, pipeline development, and manufacturing capabilities.



For instance, in February 2021, VectorY, a fully integrated gene therapy firm, has opened offices and laboratories in the Netherlands to develop novel vectorized antibodies for muscular and neurological illnesses.In this laboratory, VectorY creates exclusive and collaborative projects based on a revolutionary AAV platform and antibody-based targeted degradation technology.



The company is developing a pipeline of new vectorized antibodies to treat muscle and CNS illnesses, to enhance delivery, durability, and accessibility of specific tissues and cells, to overcome the limits of present therapies.



In June 2020, CSL Behring, a US-based biopharmaceutical company acquired Vitaeris Inc., for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition accelerates the addition of clazakizumab, an anti-IL6 MAB currently in phase III development for the treatment of chronic active antibody-mediated rejection, into CSL Behring’s portfolio. Vitaeris Inc., is a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company.



The countries covered in the immunoglobulins market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The immunoglobulins market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides immunoglobulins market statistics, including immunoglobulins industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a immunoglobulins market share, detailed immunoglobulins market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the immunoglobulins industry. This immunoglobulins market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

