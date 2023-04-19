Virus Filtration Products Global Market is Projected to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030: An Expanding Biopharmaceuticals Sector Drives Growth Opportunities

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virus Filtration Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Virus Filtration Products estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.8% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Filtration Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Virus Filtration Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

BioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Pall Corporation

QIAGEN

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi Biologics

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 475 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Virus Filtration Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Virus Filtration

Virus Filtration in Biopharmaceuticals

Enhanced mAb Concentration

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Virus Filtration Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Virus Filtration Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Segment Analysis

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Witness Fastest Growth

Market Challenges

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Expanding Biopharmaceuticals Sector Drives Growth Opportunities

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Pharmaceutical industry Opens Growth Avenues for Virus Filtration

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025

Advanced Virus Filters in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Filtration Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

Filtration using Adsorption

Filtration Advancements

Mask Tracking and Tracing

Demographic Trends & Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Push the Market Ahead

Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Geographic Region: 2019

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Expansion of Single-Use Technologies in Virus Filtration Products

Virus Filtration for Biopharmaceutical Production

The Advent of Continuous Process Methods Drives Market Growth

Parvovirus Filtration Registers Steady Growth

Virus Retentive Filters Witness Rapid Growth

New Air Filters to Fight Against COVID-19

Manufacturers Show Virus Filtration Safety Techniques

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkpu9b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment