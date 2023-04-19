Virus Filtration Products Global Market is Projected to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030: An Expanding Biopharmaceuticals Sector Drives Growth Opportunities

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virus Filtration Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Virus Filtration Products estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.8% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Filtration Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR
The Virus Filtration Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Virus Filtration Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Virus Filtration
- Virus Filtration in Biopharmaceuticals
- Enhanced mAb Concentration
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Impact on Virus Filtration Market
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Virus Filtration Market Set for a Rapid Growth
- Segment Analysis
- Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Witness Fastest Growth
- Market Challenges
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- An Expanding Biopharmaceuticals Sector Drives Growth Opportunities
- Global Biopharmaceuticals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Pharmaceutical industry Opens Growth Avenues for Virus Filtration
- Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025
- Advanced Virus Filters in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Filtration Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth
- Filtration using Adsorption
- Filtration Advancements
- Mask Tracking and Tracing
- Demographic Trends & Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Push the Market Ahead
- Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Geographic Region: 2019
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Expansion of Single-Use Technologies in Virus Filtration Products
- Virus Filtration for Biopharmaceutical Production
- The Advent of Continuous Process Methods Drives Market Growth
- Parvovirus Filtration Registers Steady Growth
- Virus Retentive Filters Witness Rapid Growth
- New Air Filters to Fight Against COVID-19
- Manufacturers Show Virus Filtration Safety Techniques
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
