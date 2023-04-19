dLocal to Host Investor Day on June 8, 2023 in New York

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO, “DLocal” or the “Company”), a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New York City.



This event is for equity analysts and institutional investors and will feature presentations by the dLocal management team.

The event will begin at 8:30 am ET with breakfast, followed by presentations starting at 9:00 am. The Investor Day is open to the investment community and pre-registration is required by Thursday, June 1, 2023.

To register, please email your name, title and company affiliation to info@nyinvestorday.com. Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to pre-registered attendees only.

For further information please contact the IR team.

About DLocal

DLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.