Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Strategic Business Report 2023: Recent Advances in PCOS Management to Spur the Demand for PCOS Drugs

The global market for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Insulin-Sensitizing Agents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oral Contraceptives segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $781.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$781.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$563.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$409.2 Million by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Covid-19 Impact on PCOS Treatment Market

Competition

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) - A Prelude

Treatment Options Available

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS

Global PCOS Treatment Market to Witness Steady Growth

North America and Europe Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Insulin Sensitizing Agents Lead; Metformin - A Widely Prescribed Insulin-sensitizing Agent for PCOS

Oral Contraceptives to Register Fastest Growth

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of PCOS and Rising Awareness Drives Market Growth

Recent Advances in PCOS Management to Spur the Demand for PCOS Drugs

Growing Prevance of Obesity - A Prime Risk Factor for PCOS Drives Market Growth

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Weight Loss Medications Seek Role in PCOS Treatment

Dip in Fertility Levels Propels the Demand for PCOS Treatment

Innovative Therapies Ensure Timely Treatment for Patients Suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Ongoing Research and Development Initiatives Mitigates Risks Pertaining to Infertility and Various Other Pregnancy Related Complications

Use of Advanced Technologies for Treating Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Witnesses a Surge

Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling and other Surgical Procedures Come to the Rescue When Drugs Fail

