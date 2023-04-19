North America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 Featuring Eminent Players - Cisco Systems, Amazon, Alibaba Group, SAP SE, and Adobe Systems

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America everything as a service (XaaS) market is projected to advance with a compound annual growth rate of 19.56% over the forecasting years 2023-2030. Canada and the United States are evaluated in the region.
Enterprises in Canada are increasingly focusing on organizational productivity, resulting in the growing demand for advanced solutions. Around a quarter of small businesses in the nation have employed XaaS-based solutions to streamline their operations. The existence of companies like Hootsuite, Shopify, and FreshBooks has further increased the adoption of XaaS services.
Further, the healthcare industry is witnessing substantial growth owing to surged investment from the public and private sectors. The rise in healthcare services is expected to increase demand for data-driven solutions to manage large quantities of patient data.
Therefore, several hospitals are collaborating with technology companies to implement cutting-edge solutions in their systems. These factors are fueling the overall market's expansion across the country.
Likewise, various businesses are concentrating on enhancing productivity within budget, accelerating the adoption of cloud-based services. Several companies have adopted new technologies driven by AI, machine learning, VR, etc. These factors, along with the presence of notable players like Amazon Web Services, drive the everything as a service (XaaS) market on a progressive path.
COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK
The eminent companies in the everything as a service (XaaS) market consist of Cisco Systems Inc, Amazon.Com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, SAP SE, and Adobe Systems.
Industry Outlook
Market Drivers
- Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing Systems
- Decreasing Operational Costs and Quicker Deployment
- Growing Pay-As-You-Go Subscription Models
- Rising Investments by Governments and Companies in Internet Technologies
Market Challenges
- Vendor Lock-In Concerns in Cloud
- Issues Related to Privacy and Data Confidentiality
Market Opportunities
- Application of Cloud in Healthcare
- Emergence of IoT as a Service and Artificial Intelligence as a Service
- Integration of Iot-Based Systems to Smart Everything as a Service (Xaas)
Analyst Perspective
North America Everything as a Service (Xaas) Type
- Platform as a Service (Paas)
- Software as a Service (Saas)
- Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas)
- Analytics as a Service (Aaas)
- Device as a Service (Daas)
- Unified Communications as a Service (Ucaas)
Competitive Landscape
- Amazon.Com Inc
- Cisco Systems Inc
- Microsoft Corporation
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
- Sap Se
- Salesforce Inc
- Adobe Systems
- Vmware Inc
- Oracle Corporation
- Tata Consultancy Services
