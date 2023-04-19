Bigbank AS Sold its Shares in Subsidiary Abja Põld OÜ

English Estonian

On 18 April 2023, Bigbank AS entered into an agreement for the sale of 100% of the shares of the subsidiary Abja Põld OÜ. The parties to the sales agreement have agreed that the price and other conditions of the transaction are confidential. The transaction is not considered to be significant according to the section "Requirements for issuers" of the rules and regulations of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange. The transaction does not have a significant impact on the economic activities of Bigbank AS.

The information previously published by Bigbank AS about the termination of the economic activities of the subsidiary is available here .

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is a bank based on Estonian capital focused on loans and deposits of private and corporate customers, which, in addition to activities in Estonia, has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria, and which also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank AS balance sheet exceeds 1.5 billion euros.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee