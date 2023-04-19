Industrial Display Market Size is projected to reach 9.9 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.9% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Industrial Display Market size is forecast to increase from US$ 6.1 billion in 2022 to US$ 9.9 billion by 2032. Overall sales of industrial displays will increase at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032.



Demand is likely to remain high for industrial LCDs in the market. This is due to their various benefits including less power consumption. The LCD technology segment will register a CAGR of 4.7% through 2032.

The rising adoption of industrial displays in the manufacturing sector globally will drive the market. Similarly, new product launches will have a positive impact on market development.

An electronic display called an industrial display is one made specifically for use in industrial settings. Extreme temperatures, humidity, dust, and vibrations are a few of the challenging conditions that these displays are able to withstand.

Get a PDF Sample with the Latest Market Insights @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17052

Industrial displays are frequently used in manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and other industrial settings to show visual feedback on the status of equipment, systems, and processes.

Industrial displays can be used for monitoring and managing processes, showing production data, and giving technicians and operators up-to-date information. Widening applications of industrial displays across industries such as automotive, BFSI, healthcare, and defense will boost sales.

High adoption of automation is another key factor that will propel industrial display demand. Industrial displays are essential for enabling automation because they offer real-time data & control.

Further, burgeoning demand for human-machine interface devices will support expansion of the global industrial display market.

Key Takeaways from the Industrial Display Market Report:

Global industrial display sales will increase at 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, panel-mount monitors segment will expand at 4.8% CAGR through 2032.

Based on technology, LCD segment is set to thrive at 4.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

The United States industrial display market will cross US$ 2.9 billion mark by 2032.

Industrial display demand in Japan is poised to surge at 4.4% CAGR through 2032.

The United Kingdom industrial display market size will reach US$ 496.3 million by 2032.

Demand for industrial displays across China is set to thrive at 5.9% CAGR through 2032.



“Rising adoption of automation and IoT will create a conducive environment for market development. Similarly, new product launches with enhanced features will boost sales through 2032.” Says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is Winning?

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Japan Display Inc., AU Optronics Corp., LG Display Co., Ltd., Sharp Corp., Innolux Corp., BOE Technology Group Co., Universal Display Corp., Hannstar Display Corp., NEC, TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited, Advanced Co.Ltd, E Ink Holdings Inc., Hope Industrial System Inc., and Advantech are few of the leading industrial display manufacturers profiled in the report.

These companies are concentrating on introducing novel solutions into the market to expand their customer base. They are also adopting strategies such as price reduction, facility expansions, mergers, collaborations, and strengthening distribution networks.

Speak to our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17052

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the industrial display market presenting historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals market projection in terms of type (rugged display, open frame monitors, panel mount monitors, marine display, and video walls), technology (LCD, LED, OLED, and E-paper display), and end user (automotive & aerospace, healthcare, transportation, retail, BFSI, government and defense, industrial, hospitality & education) across various regions.

Global Industrial Display Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Rugged Displays

Open Frame Monitors

Panel-Mount Monitors

Marine Displays

Video Walls



By Technology:

LCD

LED

OLED

E-Paper Display

By End User:

Automotive and Aerospace

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

BFSI

Government and Defence

Industrial



Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17052

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Industrial Display Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast, 2022 to 2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017 to 2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2022 to 2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast 2022 to 2032, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Type, 2017 to 2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2022 to 2032

5.3.1. Rugged Displays

5.3.2. Open Frame Monitors

5.3.3. Panel-Mount Monitors

5.3.4. Marine Displays

5.3.5. Video Walls

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2017 to 2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2022 to 2032

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Industrial Display Market Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-display-market

Have a Look at Trending Reports of Technology Domain:

Mobile Application Development Platform Market Size - The global mobile application development platform market size is expected to reach US$ 60,566.0 Million in 2032. The mobile application development platform market is growing rapidly.

NFC Tag ICs Market Share - The global NFC tag ICs market size is expected to reach US$ 19.2 Billion in 2022 and exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 14.9% in the forecast period (2022 to 2032).

Anti-Malware Market Trends - Global anti-malware market value is anticipated to be valued at US$ 9,617.3 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% to be valued at US$ 28,817.9 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Micro Display Market Outlook - The global micro display market holds a forecasted share of US$ 1267 million in 2022 and is likely to surpass US$ 7330 million by 2032, moving ahead with a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period (2022 to 2032).

ARM-Based Servers Market Growth - The ARM-based servers market is expected to reach US$ 5,196.8 million in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 12.4% to reach US$ 16, 714.6 million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com