Explosive Growth in Blended Learning Market Expected to Reach USD 6.3 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Blended Learning market will attain a value of USD 6.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.00% over the forecast (2022-2030). One of the factors driving market expansion is the growing use of digitization, which prompted the adoption of the e-learning process, growing demand from different industry verticals for employee training and growing adoption of customized tutors. Unfortunately, a lack of consumer knowledge restricts the market's expansion. The digitization of industries such as healthcare, manufacturing and education has grown significantly during the last few years on a global scale. Due to the improvement in learning methods over traditional ways, there is a growing demand for both online and offline learning processes.

According to the SkyQuest's, Additionally, the expanding advantages of digitizing learning processes, such as precise concept visualization, tailored doubt clearing sessions and lecture recording have made blended learning platforms viable. For instance, according to IDC data, 66% of students prefer to take lessons online. This makes it possible for people all over the world to have a higher need for hybrid learning procedures.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Blended Learning Market"

Pages - 201

Tables - 62

Figures - 66

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/blended-learning-market

Blended learning is the process of combining offline and online learning. It uses a multichannel approach that blends video tutorials, online exercises, live dialogues and images. Deep topic knowledge and social learning through interaction with professors and other students are just a couple of the many advantages it offers. Additionally, it offers businesses a lot of benefits, such as a quick return on investment and a time- and money-saving training strategy (ROI).

Prominent Players in Blended Learning Market

CommLab India

Langevin

Learning Everest Private Limited

Udemy

IndonesiaX

MathCloud

Acadecraft

MindSpring

CommLab India LLP

SweetRush Inc.

AllenComm

Cegos

City & Guilds Groups

GP Strategies

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Holtzbrinck Publishing Group

NIIT

Pearson

Skillsoft

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/blended-learning-market

The Software Segment Continues to Dominating the Market Due to the Traditional Web-Based Trainings

It is projected that the software segment continues to dominating the global Blended Learning market during the forecast period. Software for blended learning includes courses, material and solutions. A modern LMS (learning management system) may satisfy the needs of both traditional web-based training and ILT (instructor-led training) for businesses and educational institutions from a single, centralized administrative interface. A blended learning approach gives every gifted or struggling student the chance to learn at their own speed because it primarily focuses on children who are either below or above grade level. The four various types of models that blended learning software offers rotation model, flex model, online lab model and enriched virtual model therefore contribute to the market growth.

North America is anticipated to continue to lead the global market in 2022. Increased demand for online learning programmes helps in the market expansion. The growth is being accelerated by positive e-learning and technology integration developments. The NEA offers top-notch grant funding to local affiliates so they can start and grow their capacity to provide significant professional learning opportunities to its local affiliate members through the use of NEA's blended learning professional learning course offerings (up to USD 3000 apiece).

K-12 Segment Is Expanding at the Fastest Rate Due to the Increasing Availability of Technology and the Growing Acceptance of Online Learning

The K-12 segment has a higher CAGR than the overall market and is anticipated to develop during the forecast period. Blended learning methodologies are being used in schools all around the world. A blend of in-person and online education is utilized to give the benefits of both learning methods because students may feel lonely in an entirely online education programme without the in-person support of classmates and teachers. Blended learning can draw in young students by incorporating contemporary technologies and allowing them to put their theoretical knowledge to use in the real world. Each student's performance is tracked by blended learning, allowing teachers to pinpoint those who need more help.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the market. Some of the major reasons influencing the growth of the Blended Learning market in this area include the increased acceptance of digital learning technologies, the rising need for e-learning solutions in the education sector and the requirement to offer affordable training solutions.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Blended Learning market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/blended-learning-market

Key Developments in Blended Learning Market

In 2022, The DD2L Corporation introduced a brightspace creator package. Using procedures that are integrated into Brightspace, this package enables users to interact with digital course content. The course developer can save money, time and effort to this platform.

In 2022, A new function was introduced to the Google Classroom platform. By including grading information prior to the paper being exported to the classroom, this platform allows the tutor to save time.

Key Questions Answered in Blended Learning Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Educational Tourism Market

Global Children Day Care Services Market

Global Companion Animal Health Market

Global Interior Design Services Market

Global Coding Bootcamp Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com