Global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market Size to grow USD 9,067.36 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 5.56%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Infrared Search And Track (IRST) System Market By Platform (Maritime, Airborne, Land, And Space ), By Component (Display, Scanning Head, And Processing & Control Electronics), By End-User (Defense And Civil), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5,957.10 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 9,067.36 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.56% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System? How big is the Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Industry?

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market Overview:

The infrared search and track (IRST) system industry refers to the production and sale of infrared search and track (IRST) that are used in aerospace and military systems. These devices used infrared sensors to detect and track a target. They are designed to enable enhanced targeting capabilities and situational awareness, especially in situations where traditional radar-based technology and systems may not work efficiently. The IRST system consists of a scanning head that is responsible for detecting and tracking infrared emissions from targets.

They are also associated with the processing and control units that are required to manage the input data and provide real-time situational awareness to the user. IRST devices can be used on different platforms including naval vessels, aircraft, helicopters, and ground vehicles. Several political and commercial factors are responsible for the industry's growth while it tackles certain growth restraints and challenges.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Growing demand for advanced surveillance systems to propel market growth

The global infrared search and track (IRST) system market is projected to grow owing to the increased spending by governments on improving defense and military technologies. As the defense sectors worldwide seek to enhance situational awareness on various platforms like maritime, on the ground, or in space, they are expected to invest higher in modern-age technologies like IRST systems.

Furthermore, the increasing development in the field of advanced infrared sensor technologies could result in higher efficiency and effectiveness of the existing IRST devices. Some of the areas currently being worked on include long-wave and mid-wave sensors. They offer enhanced performance in challenging environments and improved detection ranges. In addition to this, the changing political scenario of the modern world and the widely unpredictable power dynamics of various nations have led to increased demand for regional surveillance and targeting systems as regional tensions are on the rise. The industry itself is witnessing massive changes in terms of technological advancements toward IRST system integration which may drive market growth.

Restraints

One of the key growth restraints in the infrared search and track (IRST) system industry is in terms of technological challenges that exist around the IRST system. Issues related to sensor sensitivity, range, and false alarms are some of the most common problems faced by users and it required assistance from technical experts to resolve these complex situations. They can also greatly limit the effectiveness of the technology making it less reliable in difficult situations. Furthermore, the growing control over export and other regulations poses a significant roadblock during the forecast period since the international rate in the industry is highly regulated.

Opportunities & Challenges

The integration with other advanced systems may provide growth opportunities while the weather condition sensitivity could challenge market growth.

Report Scope

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global infrared search and track (IRST) system market is segmented based on platform, component, end-user, and region.

Based on platform, the global market segments are maritime, airborne, land, and space. In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest growth in the airborne segment since the largest consumers of the IRST system are fighter jets and surveillance aircraft. This airborne equipment requires a higher degree of situation awareness for detecting and tracking targets mostly in complex environments. The maritime segment is another significant contributor in the industry as the marine vessels use it to detect any threat in the vast expanse of sea and ocean including small boats or low-flying missiles. In the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget request, the Department of Defense (DoD) requested a total of USD 156.3 billion for the Air Force.

Based on component, the infrared search and track (IRST) system industry segments are display, scanning head, and process & control electronics. In 2022, the highest revenue was observed in the scanning head segment since it is the most expensive component of the entire IRST system since it is equipped with advanced optics and infrared detector arrays that are essential for tracking the object. The display and process & control electronics segments are also crucial to the segmental growth. They are responsible for processing and analyzing the data provided by the scanning head segment. However, they are less expensive as compared to the other components. The mid-wave infrared range ranges between 3 to 5 microns (μm) in length.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are defense and civil.

The global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System market is segmented as follows:

By Platform

Maritime

Airborne

Land

Space

By Component

Display

Scanning Head

Processing & Control Electronics

By End-User

Defense

Civil

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System market include -

AIM Infrarot-Module GmbH

Lockheed Martin

Safran Electronics & Defense

Raytheon Technologies

FLIR Systems Inc.

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Hensoldt

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Textron Inc.

L3 Harris Technologies

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Rheinmetall AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Aselsan A.S.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

BAE Systems plc

Harris Corporation and Others.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Industry?

What segments does the Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Platform, Component, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global infrared search and track (IRST) system market is expected to witness the highest growth in North America due to several factors. The US may lead with the highest growth rate. One of the key reasons for growth is the ongoing research & development by the US government to integrate IRST systems with other advanced technologies and carriers. For instance, the recent announcement by the US to include IRST systems in its range of F-22 raptor fight jets. Additionally, the robust military infrastructure is another crucial growth factor for regional growth.

The country's government is also focusing on the affordability of the systems so that it can export them to other countries and improve trade relations. In Asia-Pacific, India, Russia, Iran, and China may lead regional growth due to the growing investment toward improving military efficiency while the nations prepare for the coming years in which political dynamics are expected to change.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In October 2022, the US government announced that it has completed the initial flight testing of Lockheed Martin-designed TacIRST. The sensor was installed on F-5 Advanced Tiger aggressor jets

In April 2022, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HUL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced a strategic partnership for the development and production of a range of dual-band Infra-Red Search and Track System especially for the country’s Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

