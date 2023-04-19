New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aesthetic Medicine Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310824/?utm_source=GNW

The global aesthetic medicine market grew from $56.93 billion in 2022 to $62.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aesthetic medicine market is expected to grow to $91.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.



The aesthetic medicine market consists of sales of chemical peels, cosmetic dermatology treatments, dermal fillers, and hair transplant. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods



Aesthetic medicine refers to a growing field of medicine that is separate from plastic surgery and offers minimally invasive medical procedures to improve patients’ pleasure with their physical appearance.These elective operations are carried out on healthy adult patients.



The medical aesthetic treatments carried out through these aesthetic medicine products include non-invasive lipolysis, hair restoration and removal, cellulite reduction, wrinkle reduction, skin renewal & resurfacing, and others.



North America was the largest region in the aesthetic medicine market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aesthetic medicine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of aesthetic medicine include facial aesthetic products, body contouring devices, cosmetic implants, hair removal devices, skin aesthetic devices, tattoo removal devices, thread lift products, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners, physician-dispensed eyelash products, and nail treatment laser devices.The facial aesthetic refers to the products used in facial aesthetics treatments and procedures.



Facial aesthetics consists of a range of non-surgical treatments performed on the face, which includes botox, fillers, and anti-wrinkle injections.The types of procedures in aesthetic medicine includes invasive procedures and non-invasive procedures.



They are used in clinics, hospitals, and medical spas, beauty centres, and home care units.



The growing obese populations across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the aesthetic medicine market.The increase in unhealthy food consumption, lack of physical activity, and parental & postnatal influences are contributing to rapid growth in the obese population across the globe.



Individuals with obesity, seek aesthetic medicine for fat reduction, meso/face-lift, and other benefits through various invasive and non-invasive aesthetic medicine procedures. For instance, in July 2021, according to a European health interview survey on the overweight or obese population in Europe conducted by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, reported that 52.7% of the adult population of Europe was overweight. Therefore, the growing number of obese populations across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the aesthetic medicine market.



New product development for a wide spectrum of skin types is a key trend in the aesthetic medicine market.Aesthetic medicine companies are focusing on launching new products and solutions to cater to the needs of various skin types and expand their customer reach.



These products can be used in the treatment and patient care for a broad spectrum of skin types resulting in a wider application range.For instance, in September 2020, Allergan Aesthetics, an American pharmaceutical company, and Skinbetter Science, a US-based skincare company launched the DREAM initiative (DREAM: Driving Racial Equity in Aesthetic Medicine).



This will help in the development of new products for all kinds of racial and ethnic groups so that aesthetic providers can meet the needs of all patients. In addition, in March 2020, Galderma, a Swiss pharmaceutical company announced to make significant investments to grow its aesthetic portfolio, including digital enhancements to ASPIRE Galderma Rewards.



In May 2020, AbbVie, an American biopharmaceutical company acquired Allergan for USD 63 billion.This acquisition is expected to diversify AbbVie’s portfolio and create cost efficiency in R&D commercialization activities.



Allergan is an American developer and manufacturer of aesthetic medicines and other products.



The countries covered in the aesthetic medicine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The aesthetic medicine market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aesthetic medicine market statistics, including aesthetic medicine industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a aesthetic medicine market share, detailed aesthetic medicine market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aesthetic medicine industry. This aesthetic medicine market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

