Global District Heating Market Size/Trends Statistics Projected to Reach USD 286.87 Billion By 2032, at CAGR of 5.7%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “District Heating Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Renewable, Oil & Petroleum Products, and Others); By Plant Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global district heating market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 165.19 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 286.87 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of around 5.7% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is District Heating? How Big is District Heating Market Size & Share?

Overview

District heating distributes heat from a centralized location to residential and commercial buildings for space heating and water heating needs through an insulated pipeline network. The district heating market size is growing as it provides a centralized heating system for residential and commercial buildings through a network of insulated pipelines.

This system is increasingly popular due to its energy efficiency, reduced carbon footprint, and shift towards renewable and natural gas energy sources. Urbanization, government policies and incentives, and increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions drive the market. The district heating market sales are expected to grow in the coming years as more utilities and consumers seek sustainable and efficient heating solutions.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Danfoss Group

Dall Energy

Helen

Alfa Level

FVB Energy

Vital Energi

Shinryo Corporation

NRG Energy

GE COWI

Fortum Corporation

Engie

Vattenfall

LOGSTOR Denmark Holding

NextGen Heating

Ramboll

Kelvion

Prominent Drivers of the market

Urbanization and infrastructure development: The global trend of urbanization and increased public expenditures on infrastructure drive demand for sustainable, reliable, and efficient utility services like district heating and electricity production. As more people move into cities, the need for these services will only continue to grow.

The global trend of urbanization and increased public expenditures on infrastructure drive demand for sustainable, reliable, and efficient utility services like district heating and electricity production. As more people move into cities, the need for these services will only continue to grow. Shift towards renewables and gas: Using renewable energy sources and natural gas in district heating systems is becoming increasingly prevalent, driven by a desire to achieve energy goals and reduce carbon emissions. This creates new market growth opportunities as more utilities seek these cleaner and more efficient energy sources.

Using renewable energy sources and natural gas in district heating systems is becoming increasingly prevalent, driven by a desire to achieve energy goals and reduce carbon emissions. This creates new market growth opportunities as more utilities seek these cleaner and more efficient energy sources. Natural gas as a key driver: Natural gas is emerging as a key driver for district heating market growth due to many benefits, including lower cost, lower carbon emissions, and exceptional efficiency. As power generation shifts away from fossil fuels, natural gas will likely play an important role in the market.

Natural gas is emerging as a key driver for district heating market growth due to many benefits, including lower cost, lower carbon emissions, and exceptional efficiency. As power generation shifts away from fossil fuels, natural gas will likely play an important role in the market. Increasing demand for energy efficiency: There is a growing awareness among consumers and governments alike about the importance of energy efficiency in reducing costs and minimizing environmental impact. This drives demand for district heating systems, typically more energy-efficient than traditional heating solutions.

Top Report Findings

Rise in urbanization and infrastructure development are key factors driving demand.

The market is primarily segmented based on the heat source, plant type, application, and region.

In 2022, the Europe region held the largest market share.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Growing demand for energy-efficient heating systems: As concerns about climate change continue to mount, consumers and governments alike are increasingly seeking out heating solutions that are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

As concerns about climate change continue to mount, consumers and governments alike are increasingly seeking out heating solutions that are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. Increasing adoption of smart grid technologies: Integrating smart grid technologies into district heating systems can help optimize energy usage, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency.

Integrating smart grid technologies into district heating systems can help optimize energy usage, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency. Shift towards decentralized energy production: Recently, there has been a trend towards decentralized energy production, with more consumers generating their own power through solar panels and wind turbines.

Recently, there has been a trend towards decentralized energy production, with more consumers generating their own power through solar panels and wind turbines. The rising popularity of energy-as-a-service models: Energy-as-a-service (EaaS) models are becoming a district heating market trend, allowing consumers to pay for heating as a service rather than investing in their own heating systems.

Segmental Analysis

There is an anticipated substantial increase in growth rate of renewable segment during the forecast period

Based on heat source and district heating market segmentation, renewable segment is expected to secure a significant market share over the forecast period. This is due to the ongoing upgrade of power utilities from fossil fuels to clean energy sources, driven by increasing consumer awareness about environmental safety concerns.

In 2022, combined heat and power segment held the biggest market share

In 2022, the combined heat and power segment held the largest district heating market share, projected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the global reinforcement of existing energy plants and declining prices resulting from increased hydrocarbon production.

District Heating Market: Report Scope & Coverage

Geographic Overview

Europe: The district heating market demand in Europe region is intrinsically linked to the expansion of the local market, the increasing need for energy-efficient solutions, and the upsurge in governmental regulations aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

North America: Due to its long cold periods, North America is expected to have a significant market share in the coming years. This is due to the high demand for water heating across industrial, residential, and commercial spaces and the early adoption of advanced technology.

Browse the Detail Report “District Heating Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Renewable, Oil & Petroleum Products, and Others); By Plant Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/district-heating-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

Liaoning Hongyanhe Nuclear Power has partnered with China's largest central heating enterprise to provide district heating to Wafangdian City and Dalian City, benefiting around 20,000 residents with a total heating area of 242,200 square meters.

Bavaria launched a new green district heating platform in July 2022, partnering with Stadtwerke Rosenheim and Erdwarme Grunwald to facilitate the heat transition and explore potential geothermal energy extraction sites.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the district heating market report based on a heat source, plant type, application, and region:

By Heat Source Outlook

Coal

Natural Gas

Renewable

Oil & Petroleum Products

Others

By Plant Type Outlook

Boiler

Combines Heat and Power

Others

By Application Outlook

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

