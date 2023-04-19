3 Day Training on Modern Intranet for Today's Digital Workplace Delivering a Better Digital Employee Experience to Drive Communication, Collaboration & Culture (May 9-11, 2023)

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "7th Annual Modern Intranets For Today's Digital Workplace Deliver A Better Digital Employee Experience To Drive Communication, Collaboration & Culture" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Employees are at the center of what we do as communicators. With the ever-changing workplace, employee needs continue to evolve. Now is the time to focus on employee experience, and how your Modern Intranet can help.

How can you create a compelling intranet that serves as a hub that your employees will want to consume?

How can Internal Communication professionals demonstrate ROI and prove the value of their efforts to leadership?

What are the metrics and data that executives care about?

Attend this conference to establish, create, engage and connect your digital workplace.

Key Conference Takeaways

Build a modular intranet from limited resources

Deliver an integrated digital employee experience

Drive higher employee engagement and adoption

Align employees across the globe by establishing a single source of truth

Simplify system-generated notifications and reduce high volume internal email

Define success every time, every project

Adapt new communications channels among non-desk and in-office employees

Identify the best way to communicate information to a variety of employees

Develop a deskless employee measurement strategy that fuels communication efforts and delivers results

Unearth compelling story-based content that employees want to watch and share

Revamp mundane communication parallels

Transform communication errors into winning practices

Tap communication champions to generate excitement

Leverage video content for multiple distribution channels and uses

Inform and educate employees about complicated subjects creatively

Increase employee productivity with no-code integrations and automation workflows

Encourage employees to use company technology to engage one another

Maximize a digital workplace-intranet budget

Increase employee adoption

Benefits of the 3-Day All-Access Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, May 11.



The interactive, small group workshops, led by thought leaders and intranet experts will prepare you for the 2-day conference, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing intranet challenges.



Wrap up Tuesday with a networking reception hosted by ALI and a dutch treat dinner out on the town!

Key Topics Covered:



The time zone for this event: [CST]



Day 1 - 05/09/2023

9:00 am - 9:30 am Continental Breakfast & Coffee

9:30 am - 11:00 am Workshop A: 7 Habits for a Successful Digital Workplace Roadmap

Geoff Ables, Managing Partner - C5 Insight

11:00 am - 11:15 am Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

11:15 am - 12:45 pm The Digital Playbook for 180K + Employees

Kelli Carlson, SVP Workplace Experience Strategy Leader - Wells Fargo

12:45 pm - 2:15 pm Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

2:30 pm - 4:00 pm Workshop C: How to Measure Employee Engagement with Microsoft 365

Dux Raymond Sy, Chief Brand Officer - AvePont

4:00 pm - 4:15 pm Close Of Workshops

4:15 pm - 5:15 pm Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees @ Midway Club Gleacher Center

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of Chicago!



Day 2 - 05/10/2023

8:00 am - 8:30 am Registration Opens: Breakfast, Beverages & Visit Your Sponsors

8:30 am - 9:00 am Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking

Geoff Ables, Managing Partner - C5 Insight

9:00 am - 9:35 am Holistic Employee Access & Knowledge Sharing: Quick Lean Solutions

James (JJ) Jones, Technical Product Manager & Knowledge Management & Talent Data - Amazon

9:35 am - 10:15 am Elevating Your ERG Landing Page: 10 Ways to Make an Impact

Maceo Owens, Community Manager, Employee Resource Group - KAYAK/OpenTable ( Founder of The ERG Movement)

10:15 am - 10:30 am Challenges In Internal Communications & How To Solve For Them - An Employee Experience Platform For Today's Workforce

Amanda Berry, Corporate Communications Manager - Simpplr

10:30 am - 10:50 am Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

10:50 am - 11:25 pm Workshop B : From Theory To Action: Building A Human-Centric Digital Internal Communications Strategy

Preston Lewis, Founder + CEO - Intactic

11:25 am - 12:00 pm Empowering Digital Workplace Teams: Strategies for Successful Implementation of Tools and Processes

Colin Steger, Digital Workplace Consultant - Southwest Airlines

12:00 pm - 12:30 pm Create a Content Contributor Culture

Taylor Nunley, Intranet Content Manager - Community Health Systems

12:30 pm - 2:00 pm Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

2:00 pm - 2:40 pm From Friction to Flow: Optimizing The Digital Workplace to Improve the Employee Experience

Christy Punch, Sr. Product Manager, Engineering Experience Global Digital Services| Liberty Mutual

2:40 pm - 3:15 pm Migrate or Recreate? Shearman & Sterling's Journey to a Modern Intranet: A Work in Progress

EJ Sepp, Intranet Manager - Shearman & Sterling LLP

3:15 pm - 3:55 pm The Top Digital Workplace Communications Tools At Your Fingertips: Q&A, Demos & Refreshments

3:55 pm - 4:30 pm Collaboration Fundementals: What Every Colleague In Your Organization Needs To Know

Michael Blumenthal, Microsoft Product Manager - NORC - Microsoft MVP

4:30 pm - 5:00 pm Panel Discussion: Modern Intranet Top Practices: Key Strategies To Make Or Break Your Intranet

Kate Keating, Manager, Employee and Leader Communications, Department of Communications - Northwestern Memorial HealthCare

Megan Dold, Deputy Global Communications Director - Financial Times Group

Christy Punch, Sr. Product Manager, Engineering Experience Global Digital Services| Liberty Mutual

Preston Lewis, Founder + CEO - Intactic

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Close Of Day 1-Join Us For A Networking Reception @ Midway Club Gleacher Center

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm Dinner With A Group-Reservations Have Been Made



Day 3 - 05/11/2023

8:00 am - 8:30 am Breakfast, Bagels, & Beverages & Visit Your Sponsors

8:30 am - 9:00 am Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address - The Future of Work: Staying People-Centric in the Age of AI

Geoff Ables, Managing Partner - C5 Insight

9:00 am - 9:35 am Using Your Intranet Relaunch to Streamline Internal Communications and Knowledge Management

Clifton Johnson, VP Staff Engagement & Experience - Teach For America

9:35 am - 10:10 am Designing an Intranet through a Knowledge Management Perspective

David Lee, Knowledge Management Operations Manager - Alvarez & Marsal

10:10 am - 10:30 am Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

10:30 am - 11:00 am Reaching Deskless Workers with Viva Engage - The Silver Oak Case Study

Geoff Ables, Managing Partner - C5 Insight

11:00 am - 11:35 am Revitalizing Company Culture: Empowering All Employees with a Mobile-Optimized Intranet

Lynn Loignon, Communications & Employee Engagement - FINCANTIERI MARINE GROUP

11:35 am - 12:15 pm Rapid-Fire Panel: Get Your Biggest Intranet & Digital Workplace Questions Answered

Cambrin McAllister, Senior Intranet Design Manager - Twilio Inc.

Nathaniel Beck, IT Manager O365 Platform & Collaboration - Johnson Controls

Theresa Chu, Founder and Principal, Corner Communications

Pinaki Kathiari, CEO & Owner - Local Wisdom

12:15 pm - 12:30 pm Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jrem1p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.